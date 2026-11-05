Dolly Parton’s manager drops lawsuit against singer’s nephew

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American singer Dolly Parton died on Aug 25 at age 80 after what representatives described as a brief battle with cancer.

NEW YORK - The longtime manager of Dolly Parton is dropping his company’s lawsuit accusing the American country music star’s nephew of waging a “campaign of threats” to extract money from his aunt’s estate.

In a notice filed on Nov 5 with state court in Nashville, Tennessee, the company tasked with managing Parton’s affairs after her death said it was voluntarily dismissing the suit. The company, She’s Alive, is run by Parton’s manager Danny Nozell.

Representatives for both sides of the suit did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the circumstances of the dismissal.

The suit was filed in September against Bryan Seaver, Parton’s nephew, who was his aunt’s bodyguard and ran a security company that oversaw some of her properties. He had appeared on his aunt’s social media accounts in late August to announce her death.

The court papers cited a series of text messages from Seaver, who has described himself as an “international arms dealer and mercenary”, that the suit said alarmed Nozell and his associates.

In messages to Nozell, Seaver threatened to start a podcast dedicated to airing grievances and “ruining Dolly’s brand partnerships”.

Using an expletive, he declared that he would “spend the next time I have on earth” ruining “anyone that has ever betrayed my family”.

Based on those court papers, a judge granted a temporary restraining order that banned Seaver from Parton’s properties.

Seaver has vehemently denied threatening or intimidating anyone and has accused Nozell of distorting innocuous interactions to discredit him. The nephew also denied accusations that he was demanding money from his aunt’s estate, saying that he had been seeking payments owed to his security company.

Parton died on Aug 25 at age 80 after what representatives described as a brief battle with cancer. She left a business empire that includes the amusement park Dollywood, a new hotel and museum, and an array of branded products. NYTIMES