Dolly Parton’s estate in turmoil after extortion accusations

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Dolly Parton’s death in August was announced by her nephew Bryan Seaver in a social media post.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – A feud over late American singer Dolly Parton’s sprawling estate spilt into the open on Sept 22 when her long-time manager accused her nephew and former security detail of threats, extortion and intimidation.

The accusations against her nephew Bryan Seaver were made public in a request for a restraining order. It offers a glimpse into a fight over Parton’s entertainment enterprise, including the Dollywood amusement park, as well as her SongTeller hotel and Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum, which are set to open in September.