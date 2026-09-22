Dolly Parton’s estate in turmoil after extortion accusations
Emily Cochrane and Julia Jacobs
- Dolly Parton's estate faces turmoil after her nephew Bryan Seaver was accused of threats, extortion, and intimidation following her death from cancer at age 80.
- Seaver, former security head, allegedly used paramilitary tactics and made profane threats to demand money, causing staff resignations and a restraining order request.
- The estate, managed by longtime manager Danny Nozell, continues expanding Dollywood and related businesses despite the internal conflict and legal battles.
AI generated
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – A feud over late American singer Dolly Parton’s sprawling estate spilt into the open on Sept 22 when her long-time manager accused her nephew and former security detail of threats, extortion and intimidation.
The accusations against her nephew Bryan Seaver were made public in a request for a restraining order. It offers a glimpse into a fight over Parton’s entertainment enterprise, including the Dollywood amusement park, as well as her SongTeller hotel and Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum, which are set to open in September.