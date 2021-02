Documentary paints disturbing picture of Woody Allen

NEW YORK • A new documentary series premiering yesterday on the HBO network, Allen V Farrow, paints a damning picture of Oscar-winning director Woody Allen, particularly regarding his alleged sexual abuse of young adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow.

Even if the four-part series contains no major revelations, it seems certain to further sully the already-battered reputation of the ageing New York film-maker.

Respected documentary directors Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering delve into Allen's past, using testimony and legal documents - some not previously seen - to dig deeper than anyone before them.

Farrow, 35, has accused Allen, 85, of sexually abusing her in August 1992, when she was only seven years old - an allegation he has always denied.

The documentary draws a line between the alleged abuse of Farrow and Allen's relationship with the adopted daughter of his then partner Mia Farrow, Soon-Yi Previn, who is now his wife.

More generally, the series examines his attraction to young girls. The documentary cites court documents and testimony indicating that Allen had sexual relations with Soon-Yi while she was a minor.

Sixteen when they met, she is now 50. Allen is 35 years her senior.

In addition, Allen V Farrow details Allen's supposed penchant for manipulation - in particular of the press - as he sought to undercut the damaging accusations and discredit Mia Farrow, 76.

The film strongly implies that he might have successfully derailed the two official investigations into the matter, neither of which resulted in charges being filed.

More broadly, the documentary denounces the pre-#MeToo culture of male dominance, which allowed powerful men in show business and other fields to abuse their positions with impunity, sometimes with the full knowledge of others in their professional circles.

The film also charts the way Allan Konigsberg - Allen's real name - continued to enjoy seemingly unshakeable support from many in the cinema world even as Farrow lost out on roles and, she said, became persona non grata in Hollywood.



Dylan Farrow (above, with mother Mia Farrow) accused adoptive father Woody Allen of sexually abusing her in 1992. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



It was only in 2017, following the publication of an op-ed article by Dylan Farrow and with the very public support of her brother Ronan Farrow - a journalist and early hero of the #MeToo movement - that actors and actresses began to turn their backs on the octogenarian director, who remains isolated today.

Allen V Farrow also examines Dylan Farrow, who opens up as never before and who, nearly 30 years later, still shows signs of deep trauma.

"There's so much misinformation... so many lies," she said.

"I've been subjected to every kind of doubt, every kind of scrutiny and every kind of humiliation", while her father "was able to just run amok".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE