Do you want to be in a K-pop boy band? Ador’s Singapore audition to take place on March 28

Ador will hold a global audition for members of a new boy band in 11 cities, including Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Do you have what it takes to be a K-pop idol?

Ador, an independent label under South Korean entertainment giant Hybe, announced on March 3 that it will be launching a global audition to look for members for a new boy band.

The audition in Singapore is scheduled for March 28, 6pm, at DF Academy, a hip-hop and K-pop performing dance school with outlets in locations such as Jurong East, Ang Mo Kio and Tampines.

Auditions are also scheduled to be held in 10 other cities in South Korea, Japan, Canada, the United States and Australia on different dates.

Interested applicants can register at adoraudition.world. Online registration closes three days before each city’s audition date.

The audition is open to males , regardless of nationalities or places of residence, born in 2007 or later.

They can apply individually or in groups, and can showcase talents such as singing, dancing, rapping, acting, songwriting/composing, vlogging and photography.

“All applicants who complete the online registration will be given the opportunity to attend an in-person audition and meet directly with the judges,” Ador said in a press statement.

Ador is the label of K-pop girl group NewJeans, which were in a year-long legal stand-off over the unilateral termination of their contract in November 2024.