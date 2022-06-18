DJ Koo proposed to Barbie Hsu on one knee in video call

Updated
Published
4 min ago

SEOUL • South Korean singer DJ Koo has opened up about his whirlwind romance with Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu.

The couple, who announced their surprise marriage in March while he was in South Korea and she was in Taiwan, rekindled their love affair after more than 20 years apart.

Hsu, 45, and her first husband, Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, 40, announced their divorce in November last year. They have two children together.

In a trailer for the upcoming episode of South Korean variety show You Quiz On The Block, which airs on Wednesday next week, hosts Yoo Jae-suk and Jo Se-ho chat with Koo, 52, about the lightning-fast marriage and how he proposed.

Koo, whose full name is Koo Jun-yup, said he concocted many reasons to call Hsu after learning of her divorce.

He had kept her phone number after their break-up in 1999 and she had not changed it, which he proclaimed to be "just like it was destiny".

He also revealed that he was the one who brought up the idea of getting married as they would otherwise not be able to meet due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place at that time in Taiwan.

In March, with the paperwork for their marriage done, he flew to Taipei and was quarantined for 10 days before he was reunited with his new wife.

In the snippet, he also bashfully demonstrated how he had dropped to one knee to propose via a video call, saying: "Of course, I also had to perform this action."

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 18, 2022, with the headline DJ Koo proposed to Barbie Hsu on one knee in video call. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top