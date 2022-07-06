Director Quentin Tarantino welcomes second child

LOS ANGELES • American film director Quentin Tarantino is now a dad for the second time.

According to People magazine, Tarantino and his wife, Israeli model and singer Daniella Pick, welcomed a baby girl over the weekend.

"(They) are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child," according to the couple's statement run by the magazine.

Tarantino, 59, and Pick, 38, have a son, Leo, who was born in February 2020.

The couple disclosed in February that they were expecting a second child.

The director, famed for movies such as Pulp Fiction (1994) and Kill Bill (2003, 2004), met Pick in 2009 when he was promoting his film Inglourious Basterds (2009).

They got engaged in June 2017 and tied the knot in November 2018, just after Tarantino finished shooting Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019), which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.