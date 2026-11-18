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Director Takashi Yamazaki at the Los Angeles premiere of Godzilla Minus Zero on Oct 28.

Takashi Yamazaki, director of Godzilla Minus Zero (2026), hopes that the latest instalment in the iconic Japanese film franchise can spur reflection on the realities of nuclear weapons and war.

“I wanted viewers to think of war and nuclear weapons not as someone else’s problem, but as something that concerns them personally,” he said on Nov 3 when the movie opened in Japanese theatres.

Godzilla Minus Zero set a record for a live-action film’s first-day, box-office revenue in Japan, earning 910 million yen (S$7.3 million) , said Toho. The movie opened three days later in North America, where it topped the box office with US$31.6 million (S$40.7 million).

Yamazaki, 62, who is also the film’s screenwriter and visual effects supervisor, said he deliberately included vivid and realistic depictions of war in what is ultimately an entertainment film .

The film is set in 1949, two years after Godzilla Minus One (2023), which won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects in 2024.

A former kamikaze pilot (Ryunosuke Kamiki), who confronted Godzilla in the earlier film; and a woman (Minami Hamabe), who miraculously survived, are now married and trying to rebuild their lives. But their peace is disrupted by another catastrophe involving Godzilla and a different monster, King Ghidorah.

Godzilla Minus Zero is widely regarded as delving more deeply than the earlier film into themes surrounding nuclear weapons and the US atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945 during World War II.

Yamazaki noted that Godzilla is a creature created by hydrogen bomb-testing and has always existed as a metaphor for nuclear destruction and war.

Yamazaki, who made his directorial debut in 2000 and has been an avid fan of Godzilla films since childhood, recounted his talk with one of the film’s actors on the possibility of making a film about the atomic bombing as a possible “answer” to the Oscar-winning Christopher Nolan-directed film Oppenheimer (2023).

The biographical thriller follows the life of physicist Robert Oppenheimer (played by Cillian Murphy), the “father of the atomic bomb”, but does not depict the devastation of Hiroshima or Nagasaki, the other Japanese city hit by a US atomic bomb.

Yamazaki said when he had a chance to speak with British-American writer-director Nolan, the two discussed the possibility of an “answer” to the film from the Japanese perspective, and Nolan said he would definitely want to watch it.

While Yamazaki thought it was best for a film on Hiroshima to be directed by an American, he was motivated to make one himself by linking it to a Godzilla narrative.

In preparing for Godzilla Minus Zero, he did field research in Hiroshima. Among the experiences that left the strongest impression on him was a collection of paintings created through collaboration between atomic bomb survivors’ families and high school students.

He recalled being stunned to see an exhibition by students in an art club featuring paintings depicting the atomic bombing. The students had visited survivors numerous times, revising their work until they were told: “Yes, that is exactly how it was.”

Yamazaki said: “The images were far more horrifying than I had imagined.”

His encounters in Hiroshima inspired him to accurately capture the reality of the atomic bombing on screen. “This is a point I absolutely cannot compromise on,” he said.

At the same time, he struggled with how to present the subject to a mainstream audience.

He also spoke of the differences between the way Godzilla is portrayed in Hollywood and in Japan, and his view that the Hollywood audience may find the Japanese interpretation hard to grasp.

Hollywood often depicts Godzilla as “the ultimate monster”, but in Japan, Godzilla has traditionally been treated more like an awe-inspiring deity rooted in ancient beliefs.

This is illustrated by a scene in Godzilla Minus Zero in which one of the characters says efforts to confront Godzilla are “beyond the bounds of what humans should do”.

Yamazaki said: “Godzilla is the embodiment of both natural disasters and human-made catastrophes such as war. As with the previous film, there was a sense that making the movie was akin to calming an angry god.”

The release of Godzilla Minus Zero comes in a year marked by a string of global crises, from natural disasters such as the Kumamoto earthquake and flooding in Nepal to heightened international tensions surrounding Ukraine and Iran.

Although he did not consciously set out to mirror current events while making the film, Yamazaki said “reality naturally begins to resemble fiction”.

At a time when the real world feels increasingly unstable and ominous , he hopes that policymakers and those who wield great power will watch the film.

But he stressed that it is not meant to preach to audiences despite its serious themes, and hopes that people will enjoy it as a form of entertainment.

The three-headed King Ghidorah, a monster portrayed as the foe of Godzilla, in Godzilla Minus Zero. PHOTO: GODZILLA_TOHO/INSTAGRAM

One of the highlights is the appearance of the three-headed King Ghidorah, a monster portrayed as the foe of Godzilla in the long-running franchise of the city-stomping, fire-breathing monster that began with the release of the first film in 1954.

“Godzilla shaped who I am as a film-maker,” said Yamazaki, who as a child was inspired by works such as Star Wars (1977 to present) and Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977). He eventually joined visual production company Shirogumi to pursue a career in special effects.

He recalled how the image of King Ghidorah left a deep impression on him when he saw it in theatres as a boy, but felt the portrayal fell short of what he had imagined. He was determined to create his own version someday.

“Entertainment should never be a sermon, but it can inspire people to take an interest in things,” he said. KYODO NEWS