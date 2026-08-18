Director Hong Sang-soo and his partner, actress Kim Min-hee, win big at Locarno Film Festival

Actress Kim Min-hee (left) and her partner, director Hong Sang-soo, at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland on Aug 15.

South Korean director Hong Sang-soo has spent the past three decades making films entirely on his own terms, and the prizes just keep rolling in.

On Aug 15, the art-house mainstay won the Best Direction prize at the Locarno Film Festival for Nowhere To Lay My Eyes (2026), his 35th feature. South Korean actress Kim Min-hee, Hong’s long-time partner and frequent lead, shared the Best Performance prize with Italian actress Monica Bellucci.

It was Hong’s fifth invitation to the Swiss festival, where he won the Best Director prize for Our Sunhi (2013) and the top Golden Leopard prize for Right Now, Wrong Then (2015). Kim won the Best Performance award in 2024 for Hong’s By The Stream.

Hong’s award is only the latest in one of the most decorated careers in international art cinema. The 65-year-old has been a festival favourite almost from the beginning of his career, and few directors have won as steadily on the circuit since.

Born in Seoul to parents who ran a production company, he studied theatre at Chung-Ang University before leaving for the US to study film, earning degrees from the California College of Arts and Crafts and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

He was 36 when his debut, The Day A Pig Fell Into The Well (1996), won the Tiger Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam and drew rave reviews at home. The film, following four loosely connected characters in mid-1990s Seoul, is still cited as being among the finest directorial debuts in South Korean cinema.

Hong’s work found an international audience in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Power Of Kangwon Province (1998) and Virgin Stripped Bare By Her Bachelors (2000) both screened in the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard section, while Woman Is The Future Of Man (2004), starring Yoo Ji-tae and Kim Tae-woo, marked his first entry in the main competition. Hong would go on to win the Un Certain Regard prize in 2010 with Hahaha.

By then, the hallmarks of his style were well established: artists and urban intellectuals whose conversations turn confessional as the drinks pile up, in meandering stories punctuated by abrupt zooms.

Shooting quickly on shoestring budgets, Hong has released one and often two films each year through his production house, Jeonwonsa Film. He is known for writing his scripts on the fly, drafting each day’s scenes on the morning of the shoot rather than working from a finished screenplay.

It was through Right Now, Wrong Then, which follows a chance encounter between a film director and a painter, that Hong first met Kim, with whom he began a relationship while still married. The two have remained together since, with Kim, 44, giving birth to their son in April 2025. Hong has a daughter from his previous marriage.

(From left) Director Hong Sang-soo and actresses Kim Min-hee and Park Mi-so during a photo call for Nowhere To Lay My Eyes at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland on Aug 13. PHOTO: EPA

Kim and Hong appeared together in Locarno on Aug 13 at an audience Q&A session for Nowhere To Lay My Eyes, which follows Sang-hee’s (Kim) trip to Jeju Island to meet her mother for the first time in 10 years. Kim discussed her experience making her first film since welcoming her baby and continuing to work while caring for him on set.

Hong’s most consistent showcase in recent years has been the Berlin International Film Festival, which has programmed his films for seven consecutive years.

The Woman Who Ran earned him the Silver Bear for Best Director in 2020, and Introduction took Best Screenplay the following year. The Novelist’s Film (2022) and A Traveler’s Needs (2024) each claimed the Grand Jury Prize.

The past two years brought What Does That Nature Say To You (2025), which competed for the Golden Bear, and The Day She Returns (2026), which screened in the Panorama section in February.

At home, Hong’s films tend to play on a smaller scale, typically opening on 50 to 60 screens nationwide, many of them art-house venues. Their runs usually wrap within about two weeks, shorter than the four- to eight-week windows common for commercial releases in South Korea. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK