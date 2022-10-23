Director Guillermo del Toro opens his Cabinet Of Curiosities for Netflix horror series

NEW YORK – When Guillermo del Toro was a child in Guadalajara, Mexico, he used to stay up late watching television with his older brother. One night, they happened to watch an episode of the 1960s science-fiction anthology series The Outer Limits, called The Mutant. In it, Warren Oates plays an astronaut caught in radioactive rain on another planet.

“There’s a moment when he removes his goggles and his eyes are as big as the goggles,” del Toro, 58, recalled in a recent video interview.

“And I started screaming. My brother put me to bed. You could say the rest of my life has been a counterphobic reaction to the fear I felt seeing that episode.”

Today, the Oscar-winning Mexican writer-director elicits screams from others, with movies like Pan’s Labyrinth (2006) and TV series such as The Strain (2014 to 2017). And now, he has his own anthology series, Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities.

The first season, which debuts on Netflix on Tuesday, is a collection of eight hour-long horror tales, each from a different director. Del Toro hand-picked the eight directors featured in the first season: some of the world’s brightest horror minds, including Ana Lily Amirpour (The Bad Batch, 2016), Panos Cosmatos (Mandy, 2018) and Jennifer Kent (The Babadook, 2014).

Two episodes are based on original stories written by del Toro, who created the series. Another two are based on classic tales from macabre writer H.P. Lovecraft. All have sky-high production value.

Del Toro entered the project as a curator and a fan, with the goal of highlighting stories and film-makers he loves.

“I was hoping to select some stories that I like, that have not been adapted, or have not been adapted with a very protected production environment,” he said. “And I wanted to find directors that I was curious about. I wanted to almost collect and curate a group of directors and stories and then give them all the support and freedom, final cut, the chance to feel that the resources were there.”

Multiple cinematographers and editors worked on the series, but there was only one production designer, the del Toro regular Tamara Deverell (Nightmare Alley, 2021; The Strain), who embraced the task of designing everything, such as a giant animatronic rat (for The Graveyard Rats by Vincenzo Natali) and a sketchy storage facility (for Lot 36 by Guillermo Navarro).

Del Toro is an avid collector of books and comics; speaking from his office in Santa Monica, California, stacks and stacks of volumes loomed in the background. He is a particular fan of anthologies, those that come between two covers — the first book he ever bought with his own money was a horror anthology edited by Forrest J. Ackerman — and on screen.

When he was not screaming at The Outer Limits, he was watching The Twilight Zone, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, One Step Beyond, Night Gallery and Ghost Story, among others.

“They were my favourite things to watch,” he said. “It’s the same way I loved reading short stories, more than any other form. I just find them immersive, self-contained and incredibly attractive. If you come to the library of my horror wing, most of what I collect is anthologies.”

Del Toro was originally supposed to direct an episode of Cabinet Of Curiosities, but the pandemic delayed production of Nightmare Alley and his upcoming stop-motion animated musical fantasy comedy-drama Pinocchio (2022), which premieres on Netflix on Dec 9.

So, instead, he offered to host. At the beginning of each instalment, he saunters out of the darkness up to what appears to be an elaborate model mansion with drawers.