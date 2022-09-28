Director David Cronenberg back with body horror in Crimes Of The Future

LOS ANGELES – Acclaimed Canadian film-maker David Cronenberg is a pioneer of the cinematic genre known, aptly, as “body horror”.

In science-fiction/horror movies such as The Fly (1986) and Shivers (1975), he depicts grisly bodily transformations, parasitic invasions and infectious diseases, using these to explore bigger ideas about technology, society and the human psyche.

And the horror maestro makes a long-awaited return to these stomach-turning roots with his latest movie Crimes Of The Future, which stars Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart. It opens in Singapore on Thursday.

The first feature Cronenberg has written and directed since Maps To The Stars (2014), it is set in a not-so-distant future where technological and evolutionary developments have altered human biology such that many people no longer experience pain or disease.

And among those who have embraced this brave new world are performance artist Saul (Mortensen), who is able to grow new bodily organs just so his partner Caprice (Seydoux) can surgically remove them in front of a live audience.

But these spectacles soon attract the obsessive attention of Timlin (Stewart), a bureaucrat from a secret government agency known as the National Organ Registry.

At a film industry event in Las Vegas earlier this year, Cronenberg, 79, says Crimes Of The Future has the “same sensibility” as his previous body-horror titles, but “works on the same themes in a slightly different context”.

And part of the context here is the very real problem of plastics in the environment, which the film imagines a somewhat unsavoury solution to.

“It says, ‘What if we learn to eat the plastic? And it becomes food and we use it to feed the millions who are starving?’” Cronenberg explains.

When he first began writing the screenplay 20 years ago, this was a concept that was “partly serious, partly satirical”.

But it has proven oddly prescient.

“Now, we’re seeing news articles about how microplastics have been discovered in the human bloodstream and that as many as 75 per cent of humans on the planet have microplastics in their flesh.

“So strangely enough, it’s more relevant because of this than it was 20 years ago,” Cronenberg says.