Did Demi Moore have work done on her face?

PARIS • Actress Demi Moore made her catwalk debut and stole the show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday - but not in a good way.

All eyes were on the 58-year-old star's sunken cheeks and prominent cheekbones instead of the black off-shoulder blouse and wide-legged pants she wore to open the Fendi Spring/Summer 2021 show.

Coupled with her plump pout and unusually taut skin, her drastically changed appearance sparked online speculation that she had work done on her face.

The hotly anticipated fashion show, which marked designer Kim Jones' debut at the Italian fashion house as artistic director, also featured other A-list models such as Bella Hadid, Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Moss, Cara Delevigne, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell, who closed the show.

While some blamed the make-up artist for a botched job, suggesting it was a case of extreme contouring, others were aghast at how unrecognisable the Ghost (1990) and Striptease (1996) star looked.

One cheeky Twitter user pleaded: "Demi NoMoore plastic surgery. That's a shame. I wish women would allow themselves to age gracefully."

However, Moore had in the past refuted rumours of having had plastic surgery on her face and body.

Almost 20 years ago, when she appeared in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle (2003), there was talk that she had spent nearly US$250,000 on plastic surgery.

She addressed that in 2007 in an interview with French Marie Claire: "I don't like the idea of having an operation to hold up the ageing process - it's a way to combat your neurosis."

"The scalpel won't make you happy," she said at that time.

On her Instagram account after the show, she gushed: "Fulfilling a teenage dream. Thank you @mrkimjones for having me open the @Fendi SS21 show and congratulations on a beautiful and magical debut."