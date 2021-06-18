Diana Ross says Thank You with new music after 15 years

LONDON • American singer Diana Ross has expressed her gratitude to fans in the new single Thank You, released yesterday as the title track of her first studio album in 15 years.

Ross, the former lead singer of Motown Records' hugely successful group The Supremes, recorded the songs in her home studio during the pandemic.

"This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time," Ross, 77, said in a statement.

"I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice, you hear my heart."

The new album is described in a press release as "a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness", adding that "with its songs of happiness, appreciation and joy, it wholeheartedly acknowledges that we are in this all together".

Thank You is one of 13 songs in the album, which will be released in autumn this year. Ross worked on the tracks with songwriters and producers such as Jack Antonoff, Jimmy Napes and Spike Stent.

The studio album is Ross' first since I Love You in 2006. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Supremes in 1988.

REUTERS