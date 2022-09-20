Diabetic local actor Duan Weiming, 61, recovering in hospital after amputating left leg

SINGAPORE – He is best known to local television viewers for playing the happy-go-lucky kopitiam assistant Ah Cai in the 1980s Channel 8 series Neighbours.

But in the last few months, local actor Duan Weiming has met one misfortune after another.

He was involved in a traffic accident, lost his beloved adoptive mother and had his left leg amputated below the knee.

Resigned to his fate, the 61-year-old – who has been suffering from diabetes since he was 22 – is taking things one day at a time.

He told The Straits Times over the telephone from his hospital bed on Monday: “I don’t want to think about the day after tomorrow because what if I don’t wake up tomorrow? I want to take things one day at a time.”

The surgery took place early September and he does not know when he will be discharged.

Since the amputation, Duan – who is in a relatively stable condition – has been in low spirits. He says: “I thought I was strong and would accept the loss of my leg in a day or two. But it took a few days... People tell me to be strong and that is easy to say. But when you are in the thick of things, it is hard to do.”

Thankfully, he said he has reasons to keep living.

He has two children – one in her 30s and another aged 15 – from a previous marriage, as well as a girlfriend of more than 10 years, who is not in the entertainment industry.

While he declines to reveal her age, he is immensely grateful to her for standing by him through his ordeals.

Another blessing is that his hospital bills are being taken care of by a former employer.

Duan worked as a full-time butler for a family in a large property in Sentosa for eight years, until the pandemic struck and his services were no longer needed.

“When my former boss learnt of my situation, he said he would be responsible for the medical expenses. Where can I find such a boss in this world? I am very thankful to him.”

About two months ago, Duan was riding his motorcycle when he blacked out, lost control and collided into the back of a van.

He was admitted to hospital for his injuries on both his legs, and discovered other health problems linked to diabetes. But he neglected them and delayed treatment.

Out of stubbornness, he discharged himself a few times, but always ended up getting re-admitted on the advice of others.

This was even though high glucose levels in June 2020 led to him undergoing an operation, and he almost had to amputate his right leg.

By the end of August, he was considering having his left calf amputated to prevent an infection from spreading to his thigh. The pain was also unbearable by then.

But shortly before the procedure could take place, he was notified that his adoptive mother, a Malaysian who lived with him in Singapore, died of natural causes at the age of 96 at home.