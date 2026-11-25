Despite restaurant closures, these Singapore celebs refuse to give up on their F&B dreams

(Clockwise from top left) Local celebrities Daniel Ong, Suhaimi Yusof, Sheikh Haikel and Syarif are among those who will not give up on their foodpreneur dreams.

SINGAPORE – When former radio deejay and television host Daniel Ong announced in July that the last outlet of his steakhouse chain Dan’s Steaks would close in December, many assumed he would be done with Singapore’s volatile food and beverage scene.

But instead of walking away, the 50-year-old refused to quit the game.

Come January 2027, Ong will revive the Rookery, his casual dining brand in the Central Business District – which shut in 2020 – as a bistro-cafe on the Singapore University of Technology and Design campus in Changi.

Founded in 2020 as a home-based business during the Covid-19 pandemic before opening its first outlet in Serangoon Gardens in 2021, Dan’s Steaks expanded to four outlets at its peak. But mounting cost pressures, including soaring beef and ingredient prices, rising manpower costs and high rents, coupled with the closure of branches at Upper East Coast Road, The Star Vista and Greenwood Avenue, left Ong with a six-figure debt.

“Honestly, I think F&B is in my blood,” the father of four tells The Straits Times. “My love for this industry goes back to when I was a young boy. I remember my mum taking me to a steak restaurant, and I was always fascinated by the atmosphere, the hustle and bustle, the sounds coming from the kitchen, the waiters moving around, and the energy of the entire place.

“I remember thinking to myself, how wonderful it would be if, one day, I could work in a place like that, or even better, create something of my own. I guess that childhood fascination never really left me.”

Ong’s decision to jump back in comes at a time when the F&B scene is notoriously brutal, with skyrocketing operating expenses, climbing ingredient prices and rising commercial rents contributing to closures across the island.

But he is far from being the only local celebrity diehard who will not give up on his foodpreneur dreams.

Former radio and television personality-turned F&B entrepreneur Daniel Ong. PHOTO: COURTESY OF DANIEL ONG

The power of partnerships

Take veteran actor and comedian Suhaimi Yusof.

In the early 2000s, he opened a coffee shop called 18 Aroma in Market Street in the CBD.

The daily reality was punishing. He would wake up at 3am to buy ingredients and then unlock the kitchen at 5am to cook rice. He also had filming commitments, and he would often be home only at midnight. When one of his cooks fell sick, he took a course to learn how to flip roti prata himself. On top of that, his van once racked up more than $200 in overnight parking charges.

Actor, radio deejay and comedian Suhaimi Yusof is a partner at new restaurant/live-music venue Simply Gemilang. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SUHAIMI YUSOF

Thanks to his fame, he noticed that sales spiked whenever he was at 18 Aroma, and dipped when he left for filming assignments. But recognition was a double-edged sword.

“When people know it’s Suhaimi Yusof’s shop, they expect a certain standard. There was this burden: ‘How can my nasi lemak be the best in town?’ I pressured my cooks, and they pressured each other. That wasn’t fun.”

When his landlord told him that the rent would be increased fourfold, he gave up the business.

“I asked myself, ‘How many lontongs would I have to sell?’” the 57-year-old recalls. “To me, it was like a great escape from this trap.”

Yet, after nearly two years of talks with lifestyle and F&B company Tin Box Group, Suhaimi is jumping back into F&B – this time as a founding partner, ambassador and resident host of Simply Gemilang, a live-music restaurant at Lazada One in Bras Basah which officially opens on Nov 27.

“I was scared of F&B at the beginning because I had some really negative experiences. I went into a world that I was not prepared for,” he said.

What changed his mind was having a corporate partner with an established infrastructure. “Tin Box has a formula, they have a system, and they work very fast. So I could focus on ideas and growth.”

For rapper and actor Yung Raja, 30, finding the right co-founder was the only reason his restaurant came to be.

In 2022, he teamed up with Ong Weiquan, founder of cold-pressed juice brand Gorilla Press, to launch Indian-Mexican cafe The Maha Co at Nexus @ one-north. They built their “dosa taco” menu around an 80-year-old batter recipe from Raja’s mother.

“I put in pretty much my entire savings at that point in time, from music, from everything that I had,” Raja reveals.

Singaporean rapper and actor Yung Raja at his restaurant, The Maha Co, at one-north. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Without an experienced partner handling operations, he says, the venture would have folded quickly. “In a place like Singapore, where it’s so cut-throat, you don’t have any bandwidth to play around. If I didn’t have a partner like Quan, or if I didn’t have a partner at all, the business would definitely die.”

Close to five years on, The Maha Co has held steady, and the partners have even expanded through pop-ups as far as Thailand’s Wonderfruit, a popular music, art and culture festival. They are eyeing more overseas outlets.

“The way we feel about our business hasn’t changed, not even 1%. The dream would be: One day I’m performing at (famed US music festival) Coachella, and Maha Co has a food truck outside.”

Wins and losses

Singer, actor and F&B entrepreneur Syarif at Chulop!'s Malaysian outlet in The Exchange TRX, Kuala Lumpur. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SYARIF

For singer, actor and food entrepreneur Syarif, survival has come down to strict financial discipline.

The former member of hip-hop duo Sleeq, whose real name is Ahmad Syarifullah Ahmad Soribah, launched churros brand Chulop! with his wife, former Singapore Idol contestant Malaque Mahdaly, at East Village in 2015 with $30,000. The shop is still operating, alongside their other storefront in Haji Lane.

But that journey has also brought steep losses. Syarif lost about $40,000 when Chulop! At JCube closed after two years in 2018, and another $300,000 when Missus, a cafe in Hamilton Road, closed after just six months in 2022.

“To survive and actually stay afloat and be profitable hasn’t been easy,” says the 37-year-old, whose third child is on the way.

“What I do is stay true to what I specialise in. In this case, if you’re talking about Chulop!, it’s just churros, and from there, I make sure that I focus on one thing so that I keep my COGS (cost of goods sold) low and my margins high.”

His other businesses – which include bakery brand Boms & Buns in Joo Chiat and e-commerce platform Mal’s Market -– are tracking 33% year-on-year growth for 2025/2026, with net profit margins ranging between 13% and 15%.

He avoids signing new leases, choosing instead to “scale linear” within existing spaces.

“A lot of people, when they look at expansion, they look only at what the eyes can see, which is bricks and mortar,” he explains. “They fail to internalise what can be done within the space you have. Look inwards rather than be pressured into expanding outwards. We diversify into services such as gender reveals, dessert tables and gifting. So we create a need for consumers to buy from us without paying additional rent for an additional space.”

When it comes to overseas ventures, Syarif urges caution. Chulop! opened its first overseas outlet in Union Square in Selangor, Malaysia, in 2024 and later opened another at The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur. Only the latter remains.

“I’ve not profited for the past two years,” he admits. “If given the chance to exit, I will definitely exit now. It’s a different game. What I would do differently if I were to enter a foreign market next time is I would go about it organically on my own. I would make sure a very experienced franchise group with deep pockets buys me over or takes shares.”

Syarif says his entertainment background made marketing easier in the early days, but there are limitations. “You cater to your followers, but to get repeat customers, it all depends on the product,” he says. Being a recognisable face also brings more scrutiny. “To date, people still DM me directly if my team forgets an order or a dip instead of using our hotline. It comes with a price, but it keeps me on my toes.”

For Singapore Idol winner Taufik Batisah, 44, the secret to surviving in F&B has been patience, discipline and building financial reserves.

F&B business Chix Hot Chicken co-founders (from left) Shehzad Hussain, Ismail Bober and singer Taufik Batisah. PHOTO: CHIX HOT CHICKEN

In 2018, the singer-actor co-founded Chix Hot Chicken with friends and business partners Ismail Bober and Shehzad Hussain in Jalan Pisang in Kampong Gelam, with a menu offering the first halal Nashville-style hot chicken in Singapore. Over the years, the trio has pumped close to $1 million into the brand.

Like his famous peers, Taufik’s journey was not all smooth sailing. In March 2021, Chix opened a second outlet in Tanjong Pagar Road, sharing space with bar and lounge Rails, only to close it after six months due to then Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

“The Tanjong Pagar closure was certainly a financial setback, but rather than dwelling on the losses, we took it as an expensive lesson,” Taufik says. “When running a business, no matter how prepared you are, things will happen that are beyond your control. Always be prudent with expansion plans and be more disciplined in managing costs, and always have reserve funds.”

That financial prudence has proved to be vital. “During the pandemic, we chose not to draw any money from the business and instead, built up our reserves,” he explains. “This allowed us to reinvest in the brand and eventually expand into our bigger outlet.”

In 2025, the trio unveiled a 3,000 sq ft, 100-seat flagship in Prinsep Street, funded by a six-figure investment.

Even while juggling a real estate business and interior design firm, Taufik remains deeply committed to Chix, with plans to open two more outlets in the heartland before franchising the brand regionally across Asia.

“Quickly adapting to change has been key to our survival since 2018,” says Taufik. “We’ve navigated the pandemic, rising operating costs and changing consumer habits by constantly evolving while staying true to our commitment to quality and affordability. For Bober, Zad and myself, Chix is more than just a business. It’s a home-grown brand we’ve built from scratch. Despite the challenges of the F&B industry, we believe our story is far from over.”

For hip-hop pioneer Sheikh Haikel, 50, running his restaurant business has coincided with his fight against cancer, which he publicly revealed in September.

Singapore musician and F&B entrepreneur Sheikh Haikel at his Hai Ge Ji Hainanese Chicken Rice restaurant in Bussorah Street. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

He co-founded burger chain Fatpapas in 2017, but it had shuttered all its outlets by 2021; ran New York-style steakhouse Lucky Luciano in Beach Road from 2023 until it closed in 2025; and sold his stake in Japanese charcoal grill house Wakuwaku Yakiniku in 2025, which he had co-founded in 2019.

In July 2024, he and his wife, former actress and television host Anna Belle Francis, 48, launched Hai Ge Ji Hainanese Chicken Rice in North Bridge Road, later expanding the business with Hainanese beef noodle stalls under the Hai Ge Ji brand in Yishun and Plaza Singapura, both of which remain open.

When their landlord gave them just 30 days to vacate the North Bridge Road premises in mid-2026, the couple absorbed a $200,000 emergency move to their current Bussorah Street location.

All this happened while Haikel was in and out of hospital battling Stage 4 cancer, undergoing major surgical procedures and chemotherapy. The cancer in his colon has since been cleared, but he is still undergoing treatment for the cancer that had spread to his liver.

Following his public disclosure in September, diners rallied around the Bussorah Street restaurant, with business surpassing that at the previous location.

In return, Hai Ge Ji Hainanese Chicken Rice gives out free porridge every Friday to honour the Kampong Gelam neighbourhood’s heritage and its long-held tradition of giving food to the community before Friday prayers.

For Haikel, running an eatery has always been about hospitality and gratitude rather than prestige. “My family liked to see people and break bread together. I’m an artiste, and I never have enough time to say thank you to everybody who has supported me. When customers come, I get to thank them for allowing me to be me, and we get to makan together.”

Francis, 48, says closing past ventures taught them not to fear failure. “When I ate the last burger at Fatpapas, I came to a realisation: Why am I crying? The actual people who opened Fatpapas are not closing. We are not dying. We can do this any time.”

Despite his illness, Haikel can still be found at Hai Ge Ji Hainanese Chicken Rice during peak lunch hours to mingle with customers.

“I don’t have time to make mistakes, I don’t have time to do U-turns,” he says. “I go down to the restaurant because my mentality is: I’m scared to die. I’m fighting hard, I want to stay alive, and the food we serve gives people comfort.”

Hiring workers means less profit

Other personalities have leaned into different ways to survive the market.

Besides his crab bee hoon hawker stall at Circuit Road Hawker Centre, which opened in February 2026, actor Huang Yiliang has also been running a wet market stall at MacPherson Market & Food Centre selling Sri Lankan crabs since 2023.

Asked why he sells only one dish – crab bee hoon priced at $40 a bowl – at his latest venture, the 65-year-old says: “It is true I earn less money, but it means I can focus on making my best dish. I know my cooking standard is inferior to that of others. I am still learning.”

He took the plunge into F&B because he wanted work that was less stressful. He says: “I consider myself a retiree. I don’t want to tire myself out too much. As a hawker and wet market seller, I am actually not working that hard. I sometimes feel tired but am happy because I am doing something that I enjoy.”

He is also proud to run his stalls himself. “Hiring workers also means paying salaries, leading to a smaller profit. Workers’ wages are very high. Small vendors cannot sustain such costs.”

While being a public figure helps people learn about his business, Huang said success ultimately depends on how good the product is.

“People are curious about you, but the novelty wears off very quickly. So your food must be delicious and of high quality to get people coming back. That is why I must make sure my seafood and bee hoon are very fresh. Don’t think of trying to sneak one dead crab into a dish – customers can detect this with one bite, and they will never come back again, even if you are Jackie Chan or Patrick Tse.”

He adds: “I can see myself being a hawker until I am 75. I have no plans to expand my business or give it up. I am happy with where I am.”

Actor Huang Yiliang has opened a hawker stall selling crab bee hoon. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO

System is stacked against individual restaurants

Then there is actor Andie Chen, 41, chief marketing officer of home-grown food and beverage group Creative Eateries, whose portfolio includes 13 diverse brands such as Suki-Ya, Tajimaya Yakiniku, Typhoon Cafe and Bangkok Jam.

He has recently been promoting Barossa Steak & Grill at VivoCity on his Instagram account, which has 113,000 followers. It officially reopened on Nov 12 following a $500,000, month-long renovation .

Creative Eateries, established in 1992 by Anthony Wong, was fully acquired in November 2025 for an undisclosed sum by Asia White Knight Group, an F&B-focused investment and operations company, by Chen and his younger brother, entrepreneur Adam Tan, 38.

A year since the acquisition, Chen said his team have upgraded internal structures to build a strong foundation. “That way, we can make every brand and outlet more competitive, because we are running a group, not individual restaurants.”

On profits and losses, he says: “At a macro level, we are stable and growing at a rate we are very comfortable with. That has given us the confidence to make bigger moves with a bigger impact in 2027.”

Andie Chen, chief marketing officer of home-grown food and beverage group Creative Eateries, at the official re-opening of Barossa Steak & Grill restaurant in VivoCity on Nov 12, 2026, following a $500,000 revamp of the restaurant. PHOTO: CREATIVE EATERIES

Chen notes that surviving the food scene is “honestly, really, really difficult” for individual restaurants. “They don’t have much leverage when negotiating rent, procurement, food costs or even manpower, and with those margins, it is very tough. In the long run, I would say the system is stacked against them.”

There was “a fair share of serendipity” that lead him into F&B. When he turned 40, he opened up to new possibilities beyond acting. At the same time, his brother was set on acquiring Creative Eateries and needed extra funding, marketing expertise and another presence to check blind spots.

Chen admits: “For the first three to six months, I truly felt like an imposter because I lacked the specialised knowledge of a restaurateur and a CMO (chief marketing officer). But it has been about 12 months now, and the pace of F&B is really fast. All that repetition and iteration has given me a lot more confidence.

“Some people say, ‘Oh, you’re doing this, you’re doing that, so many things at the same time’. But for me, I am only doing the same two things I have always done: being an artiste and supporting other artistes. At Creative Eateries, I am building out the systems and the foundation, and working with creatives to give them the resources, structure and manpower they need to be in their element and shine. That is really what keeps me going.”

Chen, who entered show business after winning acting competition Star Search in 2007, acknowledges that his celebrity status helps. “It is like a window or door for the public to know what I and the company stand for. People tend to trust me because I have behaved the same way for a really long time, and they can see what my principles are.”

Having an existing network of fellow artistes and contacts in the media industry who are willing to support him and provide exposure doesn’t hurt either. “This is a really crowded market, with big and small companies all vying for attention, so that is a real advantage.”

In 2026, Chen’s acting career took a back seat. He appeared in only one feature film, the Singapore-Taiwan co-production Will You Still Be My Friend, which was nominated for two Golden Horse Awards.

He acknowledges that his bandwidth is currently very much needed at Creative Eateries, and future plans involve building a robust system and making it scalable. “Then I can help the maximum number of creatives, chefs and front-of-house teams bring their vision to life.”