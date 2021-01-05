Designer Diane von Furstenberg shares female empowerment message with swimsuit selfie

Iconic fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg showed off her body in a swimsuit while celebrating her 74th birthday on a yacht.

"Am I crazy to post this?" she said in an Instagram post on Monday (Jan 4), four days after her birthday on Dec 31.

She was dressed in a green one-piece swimsuit and looked fresh from a swim without any make-up on in the mirror selfie.

"Own your age.... it's a proof you have lived! Love to everyone," she added in a message of female empowerment.

Famous friends of hers chimed in with positive comments, such as supermodel Lily Aldridge, who said: "Crazy gorgeous!!!! Inside & out."

Actress Andie MacDowell wrote: "Looking fantastic", while Kris Jenner from Keeping Up With the Kardashians and actress-model Kate Bosworth both gushed: "Beautiful".

An advocate of female empowerment for many years, von Furstenberg had spoken to People magazine in 2015 about self-confidence and self-love.

"The first advice I give anybody is that the most important relationship in life is the one you have with yourself. And therefore you have to be very true to yourself, demanding on yourself, hard on yourself," she said in the interview.

She added: "I am a feminist, and I really want every woman to be strong and know that she can be the woman she wants to be and not a doll."