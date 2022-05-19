Depp's lawyer grills Heard on love notes, knife in defamation case

LOS ANGELES • Johnny Depp's attorney grilled the actor's former wife Amber Heard on Tuesday, producing affectionate notes she wrote during their short-lived marriage to challenge her accounts of frequent violence and bolster the Pirates Of The Caribbean (2003 to 2017) star's case for defamation.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard for US$50 million (S$70 million), saying she defamed him when she claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse. He has testified that he never hit Heard and argued that she was the abuser in their relationship.

During her cross-examination, Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez showed jurors a knife Heard bought Depp as a gift in 2012.

Heard, best known for her role in Aquaman (2018), said Depp had already turned violent by then and often lashed out at her when he was drunk or using drugs.

"This is the knife you gave to the man who would get drunk and violent towards you?" said Ms Vasquez to Heard, who responded that she did not think he would stab her with it.

Heard, 36, has counter-sued Depp for US$100 million, arguing that he had smeared her by calling her a liar. She said she hit Depp only to defend herself or her sister.

On Tuesday, Depp's attorney read entries from a journal that Heard said the couple kept to share love notes.

"True love isn't about just the madness of passion or instead picking the safety of peace. No, it's about both," Heard wrote in May 2015, two months after an argument in which the top of Depp's right middle finger was cut off. "I still, perhaps more than ever, want to rip you apart, devour you and savour the taste."

Depp said Heard threw a vodka bottle that injured his finger, while Heard said it was likely Depp harmed himself when he smashed a phone.

In another journal excerpt, after their July 2015 honeymoon aboard the Orient Express, Heard said she "couldn't imagine a more gorgeous honeymoon" and added, "I love you more and more every passing day".

Heard had told jurors on Monday that Depp assaulted her and wrapped a T-shirt around her neck during the trip.

Asked about the entries, Heard said she tried to "nurture as much peace" as possible, and that "when things were good, they were really good".

Ms Vasquez also showed jurors a proposed schedule for her wedding to Depp. The agenda included time for a "dance party and drugs and music" after the rehearsal dinner.

"You planned to have drugs at your wedding to someone you characterise as a drug addict?" asked Ms Vasquez.

Heard said the schedule was a draft that underwent changes.

The actors wed in February 2015 and their divorce was finalised about two years later.

The legal case centres on a December 2018 opinion piece by Heard that appeared in The Washington Post. The article never mentioned Depp by name, but his lawyer told jurors it was clear that Heard was referring to him.

REUTERS