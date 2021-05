Even if you have not heard of the Minamata disaster, which started in the 1950s, it is likely you will have seen the photograph that summed up its horror.

First published in 1972 and now ranked among the most powerful images of the 20th century, the image of Tomoko Uemura floating in a bath - her nude, deformed body cradled tenderly by her mother Ryoko - was taken by American photographer W. Eugene Smith.