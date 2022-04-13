Depp, Heard clash again in US libel trial

WASHINGTON • The latest chapter in Hollywood star Johnny Depp's legal battle with his former wife, actress Amber Heard, kicked off on Monday as a defamation trial in the United States began over allegations Heard made about domestic abuse.

Depp, 58, has sued Heard, 35, for US$50 million (S$68.2 million), saying she had defamed him when she penned a 2018 opinion piece in The Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse.

The op-ed never mentioned Depp by name, but Depp's lawyers have said it was clear Heard was referencing him, and that the piece had damaged his film career and reputation.

Juror selection was completed on Monday and opening statements began yesterday.

Depp has denied all allegations of abuse, saying in his lawsuit that Heard's claims were an "elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms Heard and advance her career".

Depp and Heard both submitted long lists of potential witnesses they could put on the stand.

Heard's list includes her former boyfriend and Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, whom she had texted about Depp.

Also on the list of potential witnesses is American actor James Franco. Heard testified in the London case that Franco had inquired about bruises on her face following an alleged abusive incident with Depp.

Depp wants the Fairfax County jury to find that Heard had knowingly made false claims.

Heard will argue that she is shielded, or "immune", from liability because her 2018 op-ed on domestic violence had dealt with a matter of public concern.

"I never named him. Rather, I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay the price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny," Heard said in a statement released last Saturday.

The Washington Post is not a defendant in the trial.

The US trial comes less than two years after Depp lost a libel case against The Sun, a British tabloid that labelled him a "wife beater".

A London High Court judge ruled that the actor had repeatedly assaulted Heard and put her in fear for her life.

Depp and Heard met on the set of the movie The Rum Diary in 2011 and married four years later.

Heard accused Depp of domestic abuse after filing for divorce in 2016, which was finalised a year later.

She has brought her own libel claim against Depp, saying he smeared her reputation by calling her a liar.

Heard's counterclaim will be decided as part of the trial, which could last for six weeks. She is seeking US$100 million in damages from Depp, according to court papers.

In her evidence to the London High Court, Heard detailed 14 occasions of extreme violence when she said the actor had choked, punched, slapped, headbutted, throttled and kicked her. The London judge accepted 12 of these accounts as true.

Following the November 2020 ruling in the London libel trial, Depp was replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen for the third instalment of the Fantastic Beasts film franchise (2016 to present), a spin-off from the Harry Potter books and films. The film opens in Singapore tomorrow.

