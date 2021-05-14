Dennis Chew finally has his own bedroom

DJ Dennis Chew never had his own bedroom until he moved into his bachelor pad in February.

"I turn 48 this year and this is the first time I have my own bedroom," he said in a home tour with 8days.sg. He added that he used to share a room with his sister, then later moved in with his nanny and shared a room with her.

"In the past, I would go to the living room as soon as I woke up, but now I love to 'nua' in bed in my underwear. It feels so shiok," he said, using Singlish to describe doing absolutely nothing and how pleasurable it felt. "So this is how it feels to have your own bedroom."

The host-actor-comedian bought the 36-year-old executive maisonette flat in the northern part of Singapore last June for $550,000 and completely gutted the place.

Due to the pandemic, renovations took longer than expected and he finally moved in on the fourth day of Chinese New Year in February.

"It felt a bit strange when I spent my first night here alone," he said. "When I went down the next morning and looked at my living room, I started tearing. I got emotional because I finally have my own place and my house is so beautiful."

He posted a video on YouTube on Wednesday, showing off the contemporary, minimalist space, which does not even have a sofa, just a long bench, some stools and a bean bag. The video also showed the renovation process and featured more than 20 sponsors.

Since moving in, Chew realised he enjoyed being alone.

"I didn't expect to be a homebody. Now, I can do things like meditate and no one will bother me, and the environment is also more conducive for writing," he said to 8days.sg.

He had also become very house-proud, he revealed. "After my guests leave, I will take out my magic sponge and start cleaning the house.

"Even my family cannot believe it because they have never seen me change the trash bin liners. I will squeal when I see ants. I was never like this."