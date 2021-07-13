Deneuve moved by return to film festival

CANNES (France) • French actress Catherine Deneuve, who has walked the red carpet at Cannes since the 1960s, said on Sunday she had never been as moved as this year to return to the film festival after the pandemic and her stroke in 2019.

The 77-year-old is a pillar of French cinema and still appears in multiple movies. Wearing a black velvet dress and a chunky gold necklace, she returned to Cannes last Saturday for the premiere of Peaceful by French director Emmanuelle Bercot, which is being presented out of the main competition.

Deneuve and the crew received a standing ovation, visibly moving the actress.

She has appeared infrequently in public after the pandemic forced fashion shows online and the Cannes festival organisers cancelled last year's edition.

"It was absolutely extraordinary. Until the last minute, we were wondering if it could really take place," Deneuve told a press conference for the film.

"I've known Cannes for such a long time. But I think maybe I was never as moved as I was yesterday evening, when I entered the theatre and seeing the way the public welcomed the film and myself."

Deneuve was hospitalised in November 2019 in Paris after suffering what her family then referred to as a "limited" stroke.

Asked about tackling Peaceful - in which a young man is struck by illness and has to grapple with the prospect of dying along with his mother, played by Deneuve - the actress said the last year of the pandemic, as well as her health scare, had affected her.

"A lot of things happened to me during a time that has been quite remarkable," she said.

REUTERS