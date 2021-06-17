Dee Hsu talks about sex

Taiwanese actress-host Dee Hsu, known for her quick wit and sharp tongue, has taken on a daring endorsement deal for sex-toy maker Osuga.

The 43-year-old, who is also known as Little S, posted a tasteful advertisement for the brand on Weibo on Tuesday. She is shown with two other actresses who play younger versions of her as they find out more about sex and their bodies.

"The storyline of the advertisement was based on actual users of the product, as many people cannot accept women using sex toys and have never had proper sex education," wrote the mother of three daughters. "I feel we have been confused about this for too long and too embarrassed to even talk about it for too long."

She hopes issues such as sex can become normal topics of discussion.

Comments on her post have praised her for speaking out on the issue, hailing her as "an ambassador for women's welfare" and agreeing that it was time for women to stop being ashamed.

The three-minute advertisement, which has been viewed close to 20 million times, did not have any sexy scenes with Hsu in it.