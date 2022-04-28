Dee Hsu says famous host sexually harassed her when she was a newbie

TAIPEI • Taiwanese host-actress Dee Hsu has opened up about being sexually harassed when she was a newcomer in the entertainment industry.

She recently revealed on her talk show Dee Girls Talk that an established male host at the time had taken liberties with her.

The 43-year-old made her debut in 1994 with her sister Barbie Hsu, 45.

Dee Hsu did not name the culprit, but said he had placed his hand around her shoulders and caressed her arms and hands.

He also tucked her shoulder "under the deepest part of his armpit" and allegedly told her that she and her sister, who were a singing duo known as ASOS, would be well taken care of on his show.

She described his unwanted attention as "unceasing".

After that incident, her mother became very vigilant. Dee Hsu said: "No matter what we were recording, our mother would be there the entire time, keeping us company."

