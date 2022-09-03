December gig by soprano legend Sarah Brightman

English singer Sarah Brightman, billed as the world's biggest-selling soprano, will hold a festive concert here on Dec 5 at The Star Theatre.

The international superstar performed her first Christmas tour, Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony, in the United States last year.

In celebration of her favourite time of year, Brightman, 62, is now taking her A Christmas Symphony Tour internationally to Asia, with stops in Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and Singapore.

Accompanied by an orchestra and choir, the holiday show will feature her belting out renditions of classics from the Christmas canon, along with personal holiday favourites and many of her greatest hits.

An artiste pre-sale for the Singapore show will start at 10am on Sept 6 until 11.59pm on Sept 7.

A Live Nation pre-sale will also take place from 10am until 11.59pm on Sept 7. Go to www.livenation.sg for membership sign-ups and pre-sale access. General public tickets are available from 10am on Sept 8.