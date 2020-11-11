Death On The Nile latest US film to delay release

LOS ANGELES • Adventure movie Death On The Nile was taken off the holiday movie calendar last Thursday, further jeopardising the chances for a revival of the industry this year.

Walt Disney Co said the release of the mystery adventure, based on an Agatha Christie novel and with an all-star cast that includes Gal Gadot and Kenneth Branagh, had been delayed indefinitely.

It had been due to open in North America and much of the world on Dec 18 and was the latest film to be pushed back as the industry struggles to get back to business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wonder Woman 1984, also starring Gadot and from Warner Bros, is now the last potential Hollywood blockbuster still on the calendar, with a Christmas Day release date.

The remaining Disney-owned movie to be released this year is the Oscar hopeful Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand as a woman who loses everything in a recession.

Hollywood studios have pushed a string of movies, including the new James Bond film No Time To Die and the Marvel superheroine movie Black Widow, to next year.

Last Thursday's move comes after several European countries, including Britain, Italy and France, reimposed tough lockdowns to combat a surge in coronavirus cases.

Film theatres in the biggest United States markets - New York City and Los Angeles - remain shut. Efforts to get Americans back into theatres after the pandemic shuttered cinemas worldwide in March have proved disappointing, given the dearth of new films to attract audiences.

REUTERS