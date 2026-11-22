Singaporean actor Pierre Png, business owner Andrea De Cruz and their coffee-coloured poodle Fluffy celebrating Png’s 53rd birthday in October. On the right, Woofie (top) and Oreo.

SINGAPORE – In the last decade, Singaporean celebrity couple Pierre Png, 53, and Andrea De Cruz, 52, have seen three of their dogs cross the rainbow bridge. Despite this, the pain was worth the beautiful memories each of their pets have provided.

They got their first dog, Woofie, in 2004, a year after their marriage in 2003, after a friend gave up the male white shih tzu for adoption.

They adopted their second dog, Oreo, in 2007, after the female black-and-white shih tzu was bought by another family in the Year of the Dog in 2006, but had to be given away for “reasons beyond their control”.

Png and De Cruz then fostered, and latered adopted, Cookie, another female black-and-white shih tzu, from animal welfare group Voices For Animals. Cookie turned out to be the tiniest, most intelligent, feisty and mischievous of their dogs. Sadly, all three dogs have died – Woofie in 2017, aged 14; Oreo in 2020, also aged 14; and Cookie in 2025, aged 12.

Pierre Png and Andrea DeCruz’s remaining dog Fluffy (left) and Cookie (right), who died in 2025. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ANDREA DE CRUZ

Png, who has appeared in TV shows such as Aunty Lee’s Deadly Delights (2026) and movies like Crazy Rich Asians (2018) , said he felt “heartened” that all three pets died at home, as opposed to at an animal hospital. “They left in familiar surroundings and I like to think this made their farewell smoother and happier.”

All three were cremated and their ashes are kept in urns at home. Their remaining dog is Fluffy, a mild-tempered 12-year-old male coffee-coloured poodle who they adopted in 2020.

De Cruz, a former television personality who now owns a hair and beauty business, said: “Fluffy is the sweetest. He loves resting on my lap when I am watching television and follows me wherever I go in the house. He likes placing his body or his paws against me and wants to feel me beside him all the time. He is just very attached to me and super sweet.”

Andrea DeCruz and Fluffy, her 12-year-old coffee-coloured poodle. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ANDREA DECRUZ

With every death, there is pain, grief and tears, and saying goodbye does not really get easier, said Png. But he shared that it is better to remember the good memories over the pain.

He said: “No pet will be around forever and we always had a mental image that they would pass on.

“That said, I have never regretted having them in my life. From the time they came into our lives until the day they left, they have stayed with us and loved us.

“So it was a privilege to have looked after them.”

Woofie in a photo posted to Instagram in 2015. PHOTO: ANDREA.DECRUZ/INSTAGRAM

De Cruz added: “When Cookie passed, we felt at least she was now reunited with Woofie and Oreo. We called them the ‘three amigos’ because they were so close – chasing one another, running amok and being naughty together.

“I have always said that the big guy up there got it wrong where dogs are concerned – their lifespan is just too short. So while we have them with us, let’s love them like there is no tomorrow, and unconditionally.”

For Png, furkids have helped him understand what unconditional love is and helped him become a better person.

“Since we do not have children, pets have also given me a sense of what sort of parent I might have been. There are similarities between caring for a pet and raising a child, since a dog is a bit like a toddler who never grows up.”

Being a pet owner has reminded him that there is more to life than work. For example, he was recently busy filming upcoming drama series Indebted, in which he plays a bubble tea business owner. It premieres on Nov 26 and airs on weekdays at 9pm on Channel 8 and is available on demand on mewatch.

“Through caring for pets, I have learnt that I too can jump through hoops for another living thing. I can also go without sleep and rush back from work to care for my pets when they are ill,” he added.

He recalled that when they first adopted Cookie at six months old, she had demodectic mange, a skin infestation caused by mites resulted in hair loss and thickening of the skin. De Cruz said: “She smelled, had no fur and looked like she was 14 years old.”

But after treating the condition for a year and taking her to the vet for monthly injections, they saw a vast improvement. Png said: “She started to grow fur, and it was the smoothest and most beautiful of our dogs. At that moment, we felt so proud. It made all the trouble worth it.”

Over the years, they had to overcome various health conditions faced by their dogs, such as Oreo’s spinal injury and Cookie’s adrenal cancer.

For example, Oreo’s spinal operation, which included a three-night stay in an animal hospital in 2017, set them back between $15,000 and $20,000. Cookie’s cancer treatment in 2020 also cost around $15,000.

A photo of Oreo posted to Instagram in 2017. PHOTO: ANDREA.DECRUZ/INSTAGRAM

Even before the couple got together, animals were part of their lives. The Yio Chu Kang kampong which Png grew up in was frequented by street dogs, which he often played with.

His family kept a German Shepherd and Doberman. His mother, the principal of a kindergarten, loved cats, while his late father, who sold drinks in the canteen of a secondary school, loved birds.

He said: “All my life, I have been surrounded by pets. And I would not have it any other way. They have been lovely companions and provide so much comfort when life gets difficult. Sometimes, I feel more connected to pets than other humans.”

De Cruz’s family also kept an Alsatian, mastiff, dachshund, pomeranian and shih tzu in the 1980s.

For now, the couple have not ruled out adopting more dogs.

Png said: “There were times when we felt our journey of adopting new pets has ended. But knowing us, I don’t think we would ever say never.”