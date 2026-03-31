Death Note star Tatsuya Fujiwara returns to Singapore stage for play based on Haruki Murakami book

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He left such a deep impression in the cult hit film franchises Battle Royale (2000 to 2003) and Death Note (2006 to 2016) that, two decades later, people still call him by his character names.

“Every time I hear someone call me Nanahara or Light, it reminds me of how fortunate I was to be part of such remarkable works,” Tatsuya Fujiwara, 43, tells The Straits Time via e-mail.

The Japanese actor was referring to protagonist Shuya Nanahara from the two ultra-violent Battle Royale movies. Set in a dystopian future where a group of high school students are forced to fight to the death by a totalitarian government, Battle Royale introduced Fujiwara to the world.

Fujiwara further cemented his celebrity status in the critically acclaimed Death Note film trilogy, where he portrayed Light, a brilliant university who uses a mysterious notebook to rid the world of crime.

“The (films) undoubtedly changed my life,” says the star, who went on to appear in other hit films, including the movie series Kaiji (2009 to 2020).

Fujiwara is also an accomplished theatre actor, having starred in Japanese productions of Shakespearean plays, such as Hamlet and Romeo And Juliet. He also took on the titular role in the Japanese version of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child.

The prolific entertainer is now headlining End Of The World And Hard-Boiled Wonderland, a theatrical adaptation of Japanese author Haruki Murakami’s award-winning 1985 fantasy novel Hard-Boiled Wonderland And The End Of The World about two parallel worlds.

After premiering at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theatre Playhouse in January, the Japanese production - which comes with English surtitles - will make its Singapore debut at Esplanade Theatre from April 3 to 5.

Fujiwara plays data specialist Watashi in the cyberpunk world of Hard-Boiled Wonderland. His life spirals out of control when he meets a mysterious scientist named Doctor (Narushi Ikeda) and his granddaughter Pink (Miu Tomita).

In the other universe, The End Of The World, Boku (played by actors Kiita Komagine and Ryunosuke Shimamura) is separated from his Shadow (Shuntaro Miyao) when he arrives at a walled city. Boku is told that when his Shadow dies, he will lose his heart.

Fujiwara is looking forward to returning to the Esplanade stage, and sharing his love for End Of The World And Hard-Boiled Wonderland with local audiences.

“It has been 13 years, but I still vividly remember the energy of Singapore and the wonderful acoustics of the Esplanade,” he says.

He last performed at Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay in 2013, when he portrayed legendary swordsman Miyamoto Musashi in the acclaimed stage production Musashi.

Fujiwara first read Murakami’s novel in his teens, sharing that it was recommended by the late renowned Japanese theatre director Yukio Ninagawa.

“At that time, I was simply overwhelmed by its mysterious power and unique world,” says Fujiwara.

Now, as he steps into the role, there is a deeper comprehension of the material. “I sense a kind of pain and beauty that I can truly grasp, and I believe there is meaning in performing this work at this stage of my life.”

Japanese actor Tatsuya Fujiwara plays data specialist Watashi in the cyberpunk world of Hard-Boiled Wonderland. PHOTO: ESPLANADE – THEATRES ON THE BAY

He encourages audiences to immerse themselves in the performance without needing extensive knowledge of the source material.

“I believe it can be enjoyed either way. If you know the original novel, you may appreciate its structure more deeply. But even without that knowledge, the performances, dance and music on stage should communicate the essence of the work.”

For those concerned about the language barrier, Fujiwara offers reassurance. He explains: “Our job is to convey emotions that go beyond language. There may be moments when following the surtitles is challenging, but there will always be something that reaches you through our expressions and the atmosphere of the theatre as a whole.”

He adds: “To be able to perform in Singapore again is a (source of) great happiness for me as an actor. I’m also looking forward to having chicken rice. And no matter how many times I visit, I would still like to take a photo with the Merlion.”

Book It/ End Of The World And Hard-Boiled Wonderland

Where: Esplanade Theatre, Esplanade – Theatres By The Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: April 3 and 4, 8pm; April 5, 2pm

Admission: $68 to $158 from Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

Info: https://www.esplanade.com/wonderland