Dear You director on movie’s success: ‘Letters are short, but the emotion behind them is plenty’

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(From left) Chinese film Dear You actor Wang Yantong, director Lan Hongchun and actress Li Sitong arriving at Sands Theatre on June 17 ahead of its gala premiere.

SINGAPORE – In an age of instant messaging and video calls, how has a movie about handwritten letters and long periods of separation performed so well at the box office?

This has been the achievement of Chinese film Dear You, which has topped the China box office for more than five consecutive weeks since its release there on April 30.

One of 2026’s highest-grossing Chinese films, it has brought in more than 1.7 billion yuan ($322 millio n) at the countr y’ s box office so far, despite having a predominantly non-professional cast. The film was produced on a modest budget of 1 4 million yuan.

Ahead of the film’s June 18 release in cinemas here, director Lan Hongchun, lead actress Li Sitong and lead actor Wang Yantong were in town on June 17 for its gala premiere at Sands Theatre. All three are Chinese.

Speaking to the media before the premiere, Lan, 41, said in today’s fast-paced information age, people now can appreciate the time and effort older generations had to put in to communicate with one another.

He said: “Decades ago, it could take one or two months to receive a letter. During this long wait, the intensity of one’s emotions would accumulate and grow stronger. That is why writing and sending letters back then can evoke deep emotions that we might not be able to experience today (when we text).”

His film features a grandson searching for his long-lost grandfather in present-day Thailand, and a flashback to events from the 1940s, showing the grandfather leaving China for South-east Asia to support his family.

Through historical letters and remittances between his grandparents, the man uncovers buried family secrets and a hidden, half-century-old love story involving his grandmother.

The circumstances under how remittance letters, or qiaopi, were sent might be why the film has resonated so deeply with audiences, Lan said.

“Back then, if someone wanted to send a photograph back home, he had to make lots of preparations, such as finding a photographer, nice clothes and the right occasion, and then mailing the photo. It is not as easy as taking a wefie nowadays.

“These preparations would take days, but when recipients saw the photo, they could sense the sender’s effort, and that sense of happiness was unforgettable.”

Dear You director Lan Hongchun said the circumstances under how remittance letters, or qiaopi, were sent in the past might be why the film has resonated so deeply with audiences. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Li, 22, said: “Although our communication methods have changed, the emotions between people have remained the same. That is why (the film) can still move us and touch our hearts in the modern era.”

She added that people in the past had to condense all their thoughts and feelings of longing into a letter, which might be only 100 words long. This sincerity, anticipation and long wait around sending and receiving letters was “very emotional and moving” for her.

Dear You actress Li Sitong shared that although people’s communication methods have changed, the emotions between them have remained the same. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Wang, 26, added that sending letters back in the day also incurred significant costs. He said: “The effort senders went through expressed the depth of emotion behind each letter.”

Dear You actor Wang Yantong said the effort senders went through expressed the depth of emotion behind each letter. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Before remittance agencies faded away in the 1980s, China had received over 30 million qiaopi, according to the film.

These documents were inscribed on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register in 2013, and praised for recording first-hand the contemporary livelihood and activities of overseas Chinese, as well as the historical and cultural development of their residing countries in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Lan, who co-wrote the script, said its story was partly inspired by his experience growing up in the city of Chaozhou in China and listening to his parents tell stories about their ancestors – including Lan’s own great-grandfather – coming to South-east Asia to work.

When Lan was filming the documentary Flavours Of Teochew From The Four Seas (2026), he also spoke with many overseas Chinese, whose stories inspired many events depicted in Dear You.

Chinese actress Li Sitong plays a quiet woman with a sentimental side in the Chinese film Dear You. PHOTO: CLOVER FILMS

Li and Wang have no formal acting training, and are starring in their first roles. Li plays a woman in the 1940s who appears quiet on the surface, but also has a more sentimental side.

The actress said that because the character’s personality differed from her own, and she was not familiar with the time period, she turned to real historical documents provided by the film’s creators.

She said: “By watching these materials, we were able to (learn about) the stories of that era and try to get as close as possible to the historical context.”

Dear You has a predominantly non-professional cast; actor Wang Yantong (left) and actress Li Sitong have no formal acting training. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Wang, who plays the grandfather in his youth during the 1940s, shared that much of the film’s dialogue was improvised. He said: “We did not follow the script most of the time. On set, the actors and director would discuss on the spot how the scene would go . We would set a general direction and then improvise.”

Dear You is distributed by Clover Films and Golden Village Pictures, and co-distributed by One Tree Holdings in Singapore.

The movie, which is filmed almost entirely in Teochew but dubbed in Mandarin for certain markets, will be released in the Mandarin-dubbed version for its general release here.

Actors Wang Yantong (left) and Chen Qinqin (right) in Chinese film Dear You. PHOTO: CLOVER FILMS

Ahead of its premiere, Lim Teck, managing director of Clover Films, said about a month ago, he saw three versions of the movie over three consecutive days – in both Teochew and Mandarin, and with different sets of subtitles in Chinese and English . He said: “Each time, I was deeply moved.”

In his many years in the industry, the 50-year-old has uncovered some fil m s which nobody expected would perform as well as they did. “This is one such dark horse. I knew how amazing it was, and I worked very hard to win it over.

“It is really very touching, and I am honoured to bring it to Singapore.”

To c elebrate the film’s linguistic and cultural heritage, eight exclusive screenings in its original Teochew-language version will be held at GVmax and GV VivoCity from June 18 to 21. Tickets to the se s creenings are sold out.