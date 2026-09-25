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Dear You director’s Back To Love is the next Teochew film to get a Singapore cinema release

SINGAPORE - If you could not get enough of the hit Teochew-language tearjerker Dear You (2026), a previous movie by its Chinese director Lan Hongchun is set to open in Singapore cinemas.

Released in China in 2022, Back To Love will receive a wide release here from Oct 1. About 70 per cent of its dialogue is in Teochew and the rest in Mandarin , and it has been classified by the Infocomm Media Development Authority as a partial dialect film.

Dear You, whose dialogue is 90 per cent in Teochew, was classified as a Teochew film, with some Mandarin and Thai.

Back To Love is a family comedy which centres on a young man (Zheng Runqi) from Shantou who brings his Hangzhou girlfriend (Lu Shan) home to meet his mother (Zhong Shaoxian). Things get complicated when the Mandarin-speaking girlfriend, who was previously married, struggles to gain acceptance from the sharp-tongued older woman.

Lim Teck, managing director of Clover Films which distributed Dear You in Singapore, told The Straits Times that after Dear You’s immense popularity here when it opened in June , he researched more on Lan’s earlier work and chanced upon Back To Love.

Back To Love stars (from left) Lu Shan, Zheng Runqi and Zhong Shaoxian. PHOTO: CLOVER FILMS

Lim said: “It is more funny and less emotional than Dear You, and will feature plenty of fish-out-of-water jokes, since the girlfriend does not understand many of the references in the man’s hometown.”

In addition, Back To Love features familiar faces that fans of Dear You might have fun spotting.

Zheng had a supporting role in Dear You as the grandson of female protagonist Iap Sogriu (Wu Shaoqing) while Zhong appeared as a matchmaker.

Lim said: “We felt Back To Love will connect with Singapore audiences, especially since Lan has built a following here and local audiences are now familiar with his style.”

Clover Films’ managing director Lim Tech said Back To Love is aimed at mass audiences, including those who supported Dear You. PHOTO: CLOVER FILMS

Lim was informed of its classification as a partial dialect film on Sept 14. As a result of this classification, it was approved for screening in Singapore without restrictions , and there is no requirement to release a fully Mandarin-dubbed version before the original version can be screened.

At the National Day Rally 2026 on Aug 23, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that Singapore will ease restrictions on Chinese dialects for movies and pay television.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) also confirmed it would allow greater flexibility in the screening of films with dialect content in cinemas, to provide audiences with greater access to more viewing choices.

Films in full dialect or with majority dialect content will be allowed for screening in cinemas with no limits to the number of screenings, so long as Mandarin subtitles are shown and a Mandarin-dubbed version of the same film is also made available. These updated dialect guidelines took effect in September.

While the new guidelines do not directly apply to Back To Love, Lim shared that the relaxation of the cap has signal l ed that more dialect films can be screened here.

Dear You director Lan Hongchun (centre) distributed qiaopi to hundreds of fans in Kuala Lumpur on July 4. PHOTO: MEGA FILM DISTRIBUTION

“It has certainly given us more confidence in bringing in overseas films and working on local films that are mostly shot in dialect, knowing that we now have more space to show them here in their original dialect.

“At the end of the day, we just want to give Singapore audiences more choice.”

Back To Love opens in Singapore cinemas on Oct 1.