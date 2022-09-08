Day6’s Sungjin opens Instagram account after discharge from military service

SEOUL - Sungjin, from K-pop boy band Day 6, marked his discharge from mandatory military service on Tuesday by opening his personal Instagram account.

He posted his first photo on Wednesday, teasing fans with his back view with the hashtag #start in the caption and has already garnered more than 85,100 followers within a day.

The 29-year-old is the last of the popular group, which started in 2015, to have his own Instagram account.

He is also the first to be discharged from military service, having enlisted in March last year and served as an active soldier in the army.

Formerly a six-member group, Day6 now has four members after Junhyeok and Jae left. The other three remaining members - Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon - are still serving their military service and will be discharged next year.

Shortly after his first post, Sungjin did an Instagram Live from a car while being driven around, spending close to an hour answering questions from fans.

He said he decided to start an Instagram account just days ago and mentioned that it had been a while since he was out and about, adding that it felt more like play than work.