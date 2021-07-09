Daniel Radcliffe looks back fondly at 20 years of Harry Potter films

LOS ANGELES • The Harry Potter film franchise, which first appeared in 2001, will celebrate its 20th anniversary in November, but its star, Daniel Radcliffe, confesses that he has not seen the movies "since they first came out".

In an exclusive interview with entertainment portal ET Online on Wednesday, the 31-year-old British actor spoke about the eight Harry Potter movies, the last of which was released in 2011.

"I have really, really fond memories of all my scenes with Gary Oldman and David Thewlis," he said.

Oldman played Potter's godfather Sirius Black, while Thewlis portrayed Remus Lupin, a professor who taught defence against the dark arts.

The former child star, who became one of the highest-paid actors in the world through the movies, said the two actors were in "some of the first scenes on the third and the fifth film where I started to feel like I was a young man who was just starting to figure out what acting was, and they were pretty cool people to be around".

As for his favourite scene to film, he named the Triwizard Tournament in the fourth movie, Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, where he was allowed to do a free fall from about three storeys on a wire. "They let me do the craziest stunt I was ever able to do," he recalled.

"I worked a lot with the stunt department by then and they were like, 'You can do this. Do you want to try it?' And I said yes. But then I got up there and was absolutely terrified."

Fans of the popular franchise, which is still going strong, may be disappointed to learn that nothing grand has been planned for the 20th anniversary.

Radcliffe, who will be busy until the end of the year, said: "I'm sure there will be some sort of celebration, but I don't know if we will be getting together or anything. I'm sorry if that's a bit of a disappointment to anyone."