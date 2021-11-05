Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin binge-watched Squid Game

LOS ANGELES • Like any other couple holed up during the pandemic, actress Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin have been spending their time binge-watching Netflix.

The 32-year-old American actress revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that she and the 44-year-old British singer are fans of Netflix's mega hit series Squid Game.

The K-drama, about a group of desperate people forced to play deadly childhood games, became a global phenomenon after its release in September, topping the charts of the streaming platform with more than 111 million viewers.

Johnson said: "It is so intense. It's confusingly f***ed up because it's joyful at moments and then it's horrifying. And that's a really interesting combo."

The Fifty Shades movie trilogy star also opened up on her intensely private romance with Martin, saying it has been great that they have been spending a lot of time together during the pandemic.

Together since 2017, the couple moved into a mansion in Malibu, California, in October last year. They have been spotted on long strolls on the beach and eating out at local restaurants.

At a concert in London last month, Martin dedicated Coldplay's latest collaboration with K-pop boy band BTS, My Universe, to his girlfriend, who was in the audience, in a rare public display of love.

Johnson, whose parents are 1980s Hollywood stars Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, is no stranger to being hounded by the paparazzi.

"They're invisible germs. They're like Covid, horrible and deadly. It's really frightening to never know if you're being photographed. It's psycho," she said of the paparazzi.

"Luckily, I figured out ways to evade them and I'm not giving away my secrets. But truly, it takes a lot to have a private life."