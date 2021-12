Benedict Cumberbatch had to stay in character the entire time he was on set filming The Power Of The Dog - a new romantic western directed by Oscar-winning film-maker Jane Campion and now streaming on Netflix.

Even when the cameras were not rolling, Campion, 67, insisted everyone on the crew treat the actor as his character, Phil, a wealthy Montana rancher who maliciously torments his brother's new wife and her son until he unexpectedly finds love himself.