Crew member previously sacked over weapon safety

LOS ANGELES • The assistant director who handed actor Alec Baldwin the loaded weapon that killed a cinematographer had been sacked from a previous production for gun safety violations, the company said on Monday.

The news came as it was reported that crew members had used prop weapons for target practice with live ammunition on the morning Halyna Hutchins died.

Hutchins was killed on the set of low-budget western Rust last Thursday after Baldwin fired a weapon that assistant director Dave Halls had told him was safe.

"Dave Halls was fired from the set of Freedom's Path in 2019 after a crew member incurred a minor and temporary injury when a gun was unexpectedly discharged," a producer for the as-yet-unreleased movie said.

"Halls was removed from set immediately after the prop gun discharged. Production did not resume filming until Halls was off-site. An incident report was taken and filed at that time."

The New York Times reported yesterday that detectives found three revolvers, spent casings and ammunition - in boxes, loose and in a fanny pack - when they searched the film set, according to an inventory of the items seized that was released on Monday.

The inventory, filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, did not specify what kind of ammunition was seized or whether it included regular bullets, blank cartridges or dummies.

Speaking to The New York Times, Mr Mike Tristano, a veteran professional armourer based in Los Angeles, pointed to the reference to loose ammunition and spent casings as unusual. Typically, ammunition would be kept in a clearly labelled box, he said.

According to an interview with the movie's director, Joel Souza, used in an affidavit released on Sunday by the Santa Fe County sheriff's department, Baldwin had been sitting in a wooden pew in a set depicting a church, explaining how he would draw the gun, when it suddenly discharged.

Souza told a detective that he remembered Hutchins grabbing her midsection and starting to stumble backwards before noticing that he was bleeding from his shoulder.

Mr Reid Russell, a cameraman who was present at the scene, told a detective he remembered Hutchins saying that she "couldn't feel her legs".

The details provide a chilling account of the fatal shooting on a production set that had been beset by accidental gun discharges and labour disputes between producers and crew members.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/NYTIMES