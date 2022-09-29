Crazy Rich Asians’ Jimmy O. Yang stand-up show in Singapore cancelled

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong-born American comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang’s upcoming stand-up show in Singapore has been cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances”, organisers Live Nation Singapore announced on its social media pages.

The set was originally scheduled to take place at The Star Theatre on Dec 8.

Those who bought tickets will receive a full refund from ticketing agency Ticketmaster via the original mode of payment.

According to Live Nation, it could take up to 40 business days for refunds to be processed. “We apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding,” it added in the post.

Yang, 35, played spoilt heir Bernard Tai in Crazy Rich Asians (2018). He also made his name with the comedy series Silicon Valley (2014 to 2019), where he played Jian-Yang, an app developer who was one of the key characters from the second to the sixth and final season of the show.

Yang is also known for his stand-up show Good Deal, which was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2020. Clips from the comedy special have gone viral online.

He is also an actor and writer for Netflix comedy series Space Force (2020 to 2022), in which he plays scientist Dr Kaifang Chan.

He had roles in two comedy films released in August, Me Time and Easter Sunday.

His memoir, How To American: An Immigrant’s Guide To Disappointing Your Parents, was published in 2018.