Global C-pop singer Tia Lee makes comeback with stunning video and song produced by US Grammy winner

Life in the limelight has its share of ups and downs. Having embraced many lessons throughout her journey in the entertainment industry, global Chinese pop singer and fashion icon Tia Lee Yu Fen returns to the spotlight as a stronger, braver and wiser individual with her latest single Goodbye Princess.

A homage to the struggles of life, it showcases her own determination to break out of stereotypes, shake off biases, avoid negativity and set an example for female empowerment.

The track is also the first ever Chinese song produced by Grammy-winning producer Swizz Beatz, who has previously worked with Madonna, Britney Spears, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, and Jay-Z.