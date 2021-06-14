Covid-19 jab for Wang Leehom

TAIPEI • Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom has piqued interest about his whereabouts after a recent post on social media.

Last Friday, the 45-year-old posted a photo of himself getting a Covid-19 inoculation at a place which looked like a supermarket and said he had been "jabbed".

Fans speculated that he did not take the jab in Taiwan or China as they saw what looked like American products on the shelves behind him. Others wondered if he had taken the jab in the United States as he is an American citizen.

His agent confirmed to the Taiwanese media that he is currently in the US and has taken the jab, without specifying which brand it was.

It turned out Wang will be going to Idaho next month to take part in the Sun Valley Conference, an annual media finance gathering. Its organisers had requested that participants get vaccines which are recognised internationally.

While Wang wore a face mask in the photo, it did not cover his thick beard, a change from his clean-cut image.

Fans noticed his wife Li Jinglei had clicked "like" on the vaccination photo, despite recent rumours that their marriage is on the rocks due to zero interaction between them on social media in the past two years.