Court refuses to drop rape charges against Depardieu

PARIS • A Paris court on Thursday rejected a bid by Gerard Depardieu to have rape charges against him dropped, the chief prosecutor in the case said, raising the prospect of a trial for the iconic French actor.

Depardieu, 73, was charged with raping and sexually assaulting a young French actress at his home in Paris in 2018, an accusation he has called "baseless".

But Paris chief prosecutor Remy Heitz said in a statement that there was "serious and confirmed evidence that justifies Depardieu to remain charged" in the case brought by actress Charlotte Arnould.

The case will now go back to the prosecuting magistrate who is to resume her work on the case, Mr Heitz said.

Arnould, who was present in the courthouse, declined to comment on the decision, but her lawyer told Agence France-Presse that her client was "relieved". Depardieu's lawyer declined to comment.

Arnould filed her complaint in the summer of 2018 when she was 22, saying she had been raped twice by Depardieu in his swanky Left Bank mansion in the French capital a few days earlier.

Prosecutors dropped the case in June 2019, citing a lack of evidence, but it was reopened the following year after Arnould filed a new complaint. The actor was charged in December 2020, but was not jailed or even ordered under judicial supervision.

One year later, Arnould revealed her identity on Twitter, saying: "I am Depardieu's victim. He was charged one year ago. He is working, while all I am doing is trying to survive."

Depardieu is a friend of Arnould's family and has known her since she was a child.

He became a star in France from the 1980s with roles in The Last Metro (1980), Police (1985) and Cyrano De Bergerac (1990), before Peter Weir's Green Card (1990) made him a Hollywood celebrity.

In 2013, he sparked an outcry by leaving France and taking Russian nationality to protest against a proposed tax hike on the rich in his homeland.

Depardieu, a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, last week came out against the war in Ukraine.

"I am against this fratricidal war. I say 'stop the weapons and negotiate'," he said.

The actor stars in two films, Maigret (2022) and Robust (2021), showing in French cinemas.

