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Could Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything be up for Best Picture Oscar instead?

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Elizabeth Homes in You Can See Everything

Metadocumentary You Can See Everything features American entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted of fraud in 2022.

PHOTO: A24

Nicole Sperling

NEW YORK – In three weeks of release, You Can See Everything has topped the North American box office and grossed over US$64 million (S$82 million).

Directed by Canadian-born satirist Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the three-hour metadocumentary has a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and audiences alike. And its take on American entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, the confounding founder of health technology company Theranos who was convicted of fraud in 2022, has everyone talking.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.