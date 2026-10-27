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Could Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything be up for Best Picture Oscar instead?

Metadocumentary You Can See Everything features American entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, who was convicted of fraud in 2022.

NEW YORK – In three weeks of release, You Can See Everything has topped the North American box office and grossed over US$64 million (S$82 million).

Directed by Canadian-born satirist Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, the three-hour metadocumentary has a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and audiences alike. And its take on American entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, the confounding founder of health technology company Theranos who was convicted of fraud in 2022, has everyone talking.