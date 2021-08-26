Cotillard set to get film fest award

MADRID • Oscar-winning French actress Marion Cotillard will receive a lifetime achievement award at Spain's San Sebastian film festival next month, organisers said on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old, who won the Best Actress Academy Award for her role as French singer Edith Piaf in La Vie En Rose (2007), will collect the festival's Donostia award at the event's opening ceremony on Sept 17, the organisers said in a statement.

Cotillard "has shone brightly in European and North American productions, putting equal talent into dramatic, comedy and action roles", they added.

The actress has also appeared in Hollywood movies such as Inception (2010), Contagion (2011) and Batman film The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

Past recipients of the Donostia award - the festival's highest honour, named after the Basque word for the coastal town of San Sebastian - include Meryl Streep, Richard Gere and Robert De Niro.

The festival will also give the award this year to Hollywood star Johnny Depp, best known for his role as the swaggering Jack Sparrow in the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise (2003 to 2017).

The decision has sparked controversy, as Depp recently lost a libel case against a British tabloid newspaper that branded him a "wife-beater" during his tempestuous relationship with his former wife, actress Amber Heard.

The 69th San Sebastian film festival, the highest-profile movie event in the Spanish-speaking world, will take place from Sept 17 to 25.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE