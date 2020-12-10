Cosy Christmas video from pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have released an intimate Christmas video shot by them for charity.

Both Mendes, 22, and Cabello, 23, posted about the music video, which is set to the couple's cover of the holiday classic The Christmas Song, on Instagram.

On Tuesday (Dec 8), the lovebirds posted an edit of the three-minute-long music video - which is available in full on YouTube. The video, which has more than four million views, shows them singing, dancing together and playing with their dog at home.

In his post, Mendes wrote: "Merry christmas to you and yours. #TheChristmasSong video out now. Shot by us, directed by Tarzan."

Tarzan is the couple's pet dog.

In her post, Cabello made clear that they had been quarantining together amid Covid-19 restrictions, saying the video was filmed from their "lil bubble".

She added: "Every stream supports those in need through @feedingamerica".

Feeding America is a United States-based hunger-relief organisation with 200 food banks across the country for the needy.

For every 10 million streams of The Christmas Song from Dec 5 to 31, US$10,000 (S$13,400) will be donated to Feeding America through The Shawn Mendes Foundation.

The song is also available on the deluxe version of Mendes' latest album Wonder.