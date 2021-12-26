Controversy-hit celebs take to social media to wish fans a merry Christmas

SINGAPORE - Despite having been affected by the stirrings of controversy of late, these celebrities did not miss the opportunity to send fans Christmas greetings.

Home-grown singer JJ Lin shared some festive cheer over social media on Saturday (Dec 25), posting a photo of himself in a red sweater and with a small Christmas tree. He wrote in both English and Chinese: "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! Embracing the love from all around!"

This was the 40-year-old's first post since a female netizen began tagging him in a series of long posts on China's Twitter-like Weibo on Dec 22, claiming that she had tried to contact him several times and that he was ignoring her.

In one of her latest posts this weekend, she claimed she has abnormal cervical cells and had tried to reach out to Lin through someone she said was his "good friend".

Lin's work studio JFJ Productions issued a statement on its social media platforms later on Dec 22: "We do not respond to those with ulterior motives in spreading rumours. We do not want to waste public resources because of the behaviour of a few trouble-makers. It does not mean that the rumours are true."

The statement also called on those with evidence of any wrongdoing by Lin to make a police report.

On Christmas eve on Friday, Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu posted a photo of a Christmas tree with several gifts on Instagram Stories, writing in Chinese: "Everyone stay well, have a safe Christmas." She added the hashtag #BeKind.

The 46-year-old, whose name was dragged into the recent divorce spat between singer Wang Leehom and his estranged wife Lee Jinglei, has clarified that she was not the third party in their marriage in a post on Dec 22.