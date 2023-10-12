Concert review: US rock band Weezer eat durian, sing NDP song at Singapore gig

Weezer Live in Singapore

The Star Theatre

Wednesday

You have to give it to Weezer – they sure know how to endear themselves to local fans.

At their sophomore Singapore show on Wednesday night at The Star Theatre, the American alternative rock stalwarts performed the National Day Parade favourite Home, just as frontman Rivers Cuomo promised they would in an earlier interview with The Straits Times.

He even ate durian on stage and led the crowd in making several hearty “yam seng” toasts.

“That’s damn shiok, man,” declared the 53-year-old singer, who put on plastic gloves before digging into the pungent yellow-fleshed fruit, a beloved delicacy among Singaporeans.

Weezer’s version of Home, originally sung by local Mandopop star Kit Chan and composed by Dick Lee, was solid too.

Cuomo started the ballad accompanied only by his acoustic guitar and guitarist Brian Bell, who switched to playing keyboards. Drummer Patrick Wilson and bassist Scott Shriner joined in at the second verse, adding a boost to the rhythm section.

“Singapore, we love you lah,” said Cuomo, who probably picked up some Singlish from local fans whom he had been interacting with online and in person before the concert.

The crowd-pleasing antics at the 90-minute gig would come as no surprise to Weezer fans, as the quartet are known to tailor their live shows to suit local audiences.

At their previous Singapore gig in 2016, for example, they made up a song for national swimmer Joseph Schooling and celebrated his triumph of winning Singapore’s first Olympic gold.