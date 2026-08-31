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Concert organiser Live Nation to open 3,000-capacity entertainment venue in Orchard Road in 2027

Grange House will be located in Orchard Road’s Somerset area.

SINGAPORE – Global entertainment company Live Nation is set to open Grange House, a purpose-built 3,000-capacity live entertainment venue in Orchard Road.

Developed with the support of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), it is set to open in mid-2027 and is designed to be a hub for live music, culture and community gatherings.

Live Nation is the promoter behind some of the biggest concerts in Singapore, including upcoming shows by American singer Bruno Mars and K-pop juggernauts BTS.

The company said in a press release on Aug 31 that Grange House, located at the former Grange Road carpark in the Somerset area, aims to bridge an infrastructural gap. It is a mid-sized venue that sits between intimate club spaces and massive arenas and stadiums, for both international touring acts and local talent.

“Singapore has been an important market for Live Nation since launching in 2006,” Edward Liu, managing director of Live Nation Singapore, said in a statement. “We continue to see enormous potential for live entertainment in Singapore, and Grange House is the next step in that journey.”

The venue will be able to host performances by international touring acts and local talent. PHOTO: LIVE NATION

Designed by Live Nation’s in-house team, Blueprint Studio, the venue will feature world-class acoustics and artiste facilities built to international touring standards.

The venue will also act as a community space with a cafe and restaurant, a landscaped outdoor seating terrace and a walkway linking to 313@somerset that can host art exhibitions and retail pop-ups.

Stephanie Bax, president of venue development for Live Nation Asia, said in a statement that community integration was a key factor in the design, and that the public spaces will have activities beyond just show nights.

“We have designed Grange House around what makes a great live venue: an exceptional experience for artistes and fans, and a strong connection to the community around it,” she said.

The venue will also be a key driver in ongoing efforts to revitalise the Orchard Road shopping district, noted Guy Cawthra, chief executive officer of Lendlease Global Commercial Trust Management.

“The next phase of Orchard Road’s rejuvenation will see retail, dining, entertainment and culture converging,” Cawthra said. “Grange House complements this transformation and is a natural extension to 313@somerset.”

Ashlynn Loo, STB’s director of land and concept development, highlighted the project’s importance to Singapore’s tourism appeal.

“Grange House marks a key milestone in our Orchard Road rejuvenation efforts,” Loo said in a statement.

“A welcome addition to our vibrant events landscape, Grange House reflects our continued commitment to reinvigorating Orchard Road and developing world-class infrastructure to support the growth of our events pipeline.”

Grange House will act as a community space with a landscaped outdoor seating terrace. PHOTO: LIVE NATION

When completed, the venue is expected to bridge the gap between Singapore’s massive venues, such as the 55,000-capacity National Stadium and the 12,000-capacity Singapore Indoor Stadium, and mid-sized theatres like the 5,000-seat The Star Theatre, the 2,000-seat Esplanade Theatre and the 1,800-seat Esplanade Concert Hall.

Singapore’s live-event venues include spaces such as the 1,680-capacity Sands Theatre in Marina Bay Sands, the 865-capacity Capitol Theatre and the historic 673-capacity Victoria Concert Hall.

A new 1,000-seat theatre and a contemporary art museum are also set to open at the redeveloped Tanglin Shopping Centre in the Orchard Road area by 2030. It is part of a 30-storey, yet-to-be-named mixed-use development designed by renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.