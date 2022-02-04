Concert of Disney songs at Esplanade Theatre a full-capacity event

SINGAPORE - Up to 1,900 Disney fans can sit side-by-side at the upcoming Disney In Concert - Magical Music From The Movies.

Taking place at the Esplanade Theatre, there will be two shows on Feb 26 (2.30pm and 8pm) and one on Feb 27 (4pm).

The shows are part of the Ministry of Health's VDS+Test - vaccination-differentiated safe management measures + Test - protocol with further easing of safe management measures for fully vaccinated individuals with a valid negative Antigen Rapid Test result.

Unvaccinated children below 13 and those medically ineligible to be vaccinated can also attend but must produce a negative ART result.

Concerts under the pilot scheme can have a full capacity audience.

American vocalists Aaron Phillips, Lisa Livesay, Payson Lewis and Stephanie Burkett Gerson will sing songs from Disney movies and musicals such as The Little Mermaid (1989), Beauty And The Beast (1991), Aladdin (1992), The Lion King (1994) and Frozen (2013).

They will be backed by a full, 40-piece orchestra, Sensable Music, on stage.

The concert is presented by event organisers Supreme Productions. Its operations director, Mr Aldric Lee, says in a press release: "We have been trying to explore staging concerts on a bigger scale for quite some time since Covid, something which seemed not possible. Finally, with this test pilot programme, we see some light at the end of the tunnel.

"Nothing beats live entertainment shows, especially with overseas performers."

In November, home-grown Mandopop star JJ Lin held a sold-out concert in front of 2,000 fans who sat side-by-side at Marina Bay Sands. The show was also a pilot with VDS+Test protocol, with an audience comprising those who were fully vaccinated and had a valid negative pre-event test.

The Disney show is the first approved event since the VDS+Test protocol was extended in December to six designated arts venues, including the Esplanade Theatre.

Book it

Disney In Concert - Magical Music From The Movies

Where: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: Feb 26 (2.30pm and 8pm) and one on Feb 27 (4pm)

Admission: From $88 through Sistic's website or call 6348-5555