Comfort fare for the soul

The Japanese drama What Did You Eat Yesterday? (2019), which recently landed on Netflix, is a comforting, slice-of-life series that revolves around a middle-aged gay couple living in Tokyo. They are Shiro (played by Hidetoshi Nishijima), a stoic lawyer with a talent for cooking, and Kenji (played by Seiyo Uchino), a flamboyant hairdresser.
The series, based on the manga of the same name, has a simple set-up. Each episode is a glimpse into their daily lives, interspersed with scenes of Shiro cooking and the two having dinner.