Binge-worthy

Comfort fare for the soul

  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Japanese drama What Did You Eat Yesterday? (2019), which recently landed on Netflix, is a comforting, slice-of-life series that revolves around a middle-aged gay couple living in Tokyo. They are Shiro (played by Hidetoshi Nishijima), a stoic lawyer with a talent for cooking, and Kenji (played by Seiyo Uchino), a flamboyant hairdresser.

The series, based on the manga of the same name, has a simple set-up. Each episode is a glimpse into their daily lives, interspersed with scenes of Shiro cooking and the two having dinner.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 02, 2021, with the headline 'Comfort fare for the soul'. Subscribe
Topics: 