Comedian Russell Peters back for Singapore Indoor Stadium show on Feb 25

SINGAPORE – Canadian comedy star Russell Peters will be back in Singapore to do a stand-up show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 25.

Tickets are priced from $108. Pre-sales start on Wednesday while public sales start on Nov 11.

The comedian has staged several sold-out shows in Singapore, including two nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2012. He also performed at the same venue in 2018.

The upcoming show is part of Peters’ Act Your Age World Tour, which kicked off in early 2022 and includes stops across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The 52-year-old is also a producer who has won an Emmy Award for Best Arts Programming for the 2016 music documentary Hip-Hop Evolution.

The 2017 crime comedy-drama series The Indian Detective that he starred in set a Canadian viewership record and he recently launched his own podcast series, Culturally Cancelled With Russell Peters.

He will also play a role in the upcoming HBO animated series Velma, based on the popular Scooby-Doo cartoon character Velma Dinkley.

Russell Peters: Act Your Age World Tour – Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Feb 25, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $108. Artiste pre-sale starts on Wednesday, 2pm; Live Nation members pre-sale start on Thursday, 2pm (go to str.sg/wjX4); general sale starts on Nov 11, 10am via Ticketmaster (go to str.sg/wzrj or call 3158-8588) and SingPost outlets.