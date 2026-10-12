Jury selected for British comedian Russell Brand’s rape trial

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Russell Brand faces seven sexual offence charges pertaining to six women, allegedly dated between 1999 and 2009.

LONDON – Jury selection took place on Oct 12 for the trial of British actor and comedian Russell Brand over alleged historical crimes including rape and other sexual offences.

Brand, 51, once one of Britain’s most high-profile broadcasters, faces three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault relating to six women from 1999 to 2009.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Once a left-wing personality and comedian who shot to fame as a television and radio presenter, he has rebranded himself as a conservative guru for millions of social media followers.

Brand arrived at Southwark Crown Court in the British capital with his wife, Laura, wearing a grey suit and sunglasses.

Brand sat in the dock at the central London court, where the press benches were packed.

“We are about to start the trial of one Mr Russell Brand,” Judge Joel Bennathan told potential jurors. “Many of you will have heard of him.”

The judge excluded those who said they had seen a documentary aired about three years ago or read a long newspaper article from the same time in which allegations of sexual misconduct were made against Brand.

“Those are allegations he firmly denies,” the judge said.

He later told those who were initially selected: “The defendant is clearly someone very well known. You absolutely must not carry out any research at all about this defendant Russell Brand.”

Born in 1975 to working-class parents in Essex, east of London, Brand began his stand-up career as a teenager, eventually working as an MTV presenter and host of a reality TV series.

He presented a show on the BBC’s Radio 2 station between 2006 and 2008 but quit after a lewd, on-air prank when he left a sexually explicit voicemail for “Fawlty Towers” actor Andrew Sachs about his granddaughter.

Brand then made a foray into Hollywood and was in a brief, but high-profile, marriage to US pop star Katy Perry. AFP