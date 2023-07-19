Comedian-actor Ronny Chieng adds second show to his Singapore stop in September

SINGAPORE – Comedian-actor Ronny Chieng has added a second show to his Singapore stop in September, after the first night sold out quickly on Wednesday morning.

He was originally slated to perform at The Star Theatre on Sept 13, but will now do another live gig on Sept 12.

Tickets priced between $88 and $128 for Ronny Chieng Live will go on sale at 10am on Thursday via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg/events/ronny0923).

New York-based Chieng, 37, who was born in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, and grew up in Singapore, has been a correspondent on American late-night talk and satirical news television programme The Daily Show since 2015.

He has also appeared in movies such as Crazy Rich Asians (2018), Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021) and Joy Ride (2023).

The popular stand-up comic last performed in Singapore in November 2019, when he also added a second show.