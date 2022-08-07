Colombian soprano breaking opera 'moulds'

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA (AFP) - Betty Garces grew up in an impoverished port city on Colombia's Pacific coast to the rhythm of drums and marimbas, always with a background echo of violence.

Until she was a teenager, she had never even heard of opera. Now, she is one of Latin America's few black sopranos.

Garces is from the city Buenaventura, which ironically translates as "good fortune" but is better known for rampant poverty, crime and drug violence.

Squeezed between the jungle and the Pacific coast, 91 per cent of the city's 315,000 inhabitants are black, 41 per cent are poor and 18 per cent unemployed.

"The environment in which I grew up did not give me many opportunities to dream," the 39-year-old singer recalled of her young days.

At the age of 14, her parents - a maths teacher and an artist - sent her away to the city of Cali, some 120km to the east and considered safer.

They did the same with her two sisters when they turned 14, "to protect us", said Garces.

It was in Cali that she first encountered the musical genre that would change her life.

At the conservatory where she studied music, a teacher made her listen to a Richard Wagner interpretation by African-American soprano Jessye Norman.

"In that moment, I don't know what happened here, inside, but everything moved," Garces recounted.

"I began to study singing without having any idea what opera was about. I had no idea what I was saying because I never heard anyone speak German. But the connection was strong."

A scholarship took her to Germany in 2009 and she has lived there ever since.

She has appeared on stage in more than 20 countries and capital cities including Rome, Madrid, Lisbon, Bangkok and Paris.

On a recent visit to Bogota to perform in the opera Ariadne on Naxos at the Teatro Colon, she said it was not only her humble background she had to overcome.