Coldplay to go on eco-friendly tour

PARIS • British rock band Coldplay outlined plans on Thursday for an eco-friendly world tour in which fans will power the shows using "kinetic flooring" and cycles.

But frontman Chris Martin admitted to the BBC that they risked criticism from fans, given that they still enjoyed the use of private jets.

"The people that give us backlash for that kind of thing, for flying, they're right. So, we don't have any argument against that," Martin, 44, said.

But he added that the band still "want to tour and we want to meet and connect with people - so try and do it in the cleanest way possible".

The tour was announced yesterday, a day ahead of the release of their new album, Music Of The Spheres. It kicks off in March next year, taking in Central and North America, Europe and ending in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro in September, with more dates on the way.

The announcement came with a list of "sustainability initiatives" including a plan to cut their overall emissions in half compared with the last tour in 2016 and 2017.

The kinetic flooring will generate electricity as fans move.

"You know when the frontman says, 'We need you to jump up and down'? When I say that, I literally really need you to jump up and down. Because if you don't, then the lights go out," Martin told the BBC.

The band will also plant a tree for every ticket sold. About 5.4 million people bought tickets to their last tour.

Martin said in 2019 that they were taking a break from globe-trotting concerts in order "to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable, but also how it can be actively beneficial".

"We've spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible and, just as importantly, to harness the tour's potential to push things forward," the band said on their website on Thursday.

